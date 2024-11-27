PlayStation Portal Is Getting a Black Colorway Amidst Rumors of a New Handheld Console From Sony

A new rumor has emerged suggesting that Sony is preparing to release a new black color variant of the PlayStation Portal, expanding the device's options for users seeking an enhanced game streaming experience. This rumor follows speculations regarding Sony's development of a new handheld console aimed at enabling users to play PS5 games directly on the device. Additionally, Sony is testing new features for the PlayStation Portal, including access to its cloud streaming library.

New Black Colorway for PlayStation Portal

According to a report from "billbil-kun" of Dealabs Magazine, Sony is set to launch a black colorway of the PlayStation Portal. If accurate, this would mark a significant change for Sony's handheld line, as the last black console offered by the brand was the PS4. The company has also featured black-colored variants for the PS Vita and PS5, with the latter offering a black console cover and matching DualSense or DualSense Edge controllers.

The rumored new black PlayStation Portal will likely maintain the device's $199 price point and be available in North America, Europe, and additional regions. This comes on the heels of the limited-edition retro PS1-themed colorways released in celebration of PlayStation's 30th Anniversary, which also included the handheld device.

Quality-of-Life Upgrades and New Handheld Developments

In addition to the color update, the PlayStation Portal is reportedly receiving significant upgrades, including the introduction of cloud streaming capabilities. This feature will allow users to play games without requiring a PS5 console or Remote Play, although a PlayStation Plus Premium subscription will be required to access the service. These changes aim to improve the overall value proposition of the device by expanding its functionality beyond the limitations of the Remote Play feature.

The PlayStation Portal's Initial Reception and Criticism

While Sony has firmly established itself as a leading force in the gaming industry, the release of the PlayStation Portal handheld last year did not meet all player expectations. Many gamers were anticipating a dedicated handheld console from PlayStation, one that could compete with other devices like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally. However, the PlayStation Portal was introduced as a game streaming device, relying on the Remote Play feature from the PS5.

This reliance on a stable internet connection and the need for the PS5 to be connected to the network to stream games has led to disappointment among users. The inability to play games offline — an expected feature of a handheld device — further compounded the frustration, as the device's streaming function limits its portability.

Future Prospects for PlayStation Portal

Despite the initial disappointment, Sony is addressing some of the criticisms by testing cloud streaming features and preparing a rumored new handheld console. These efforts, along with the anticipated black colorway, may offer a more appealing option for users looking for standalone gaming experiences on the PlayStation Portal, bringing it closer to the versatility gamers initially hoped for.