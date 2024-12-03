Tesla App for Apple Watch Brings Car Keys, More Controls for EV Owners on Wearable

After much anticipation, Tesla is set to release its dedicated Apple Watch app, bringing a seamless experience to users who wish to control their electric vehicles directly from their wrist. This app, which offers similar functionality to the mobile version, is designed to be a standalone tool, eliminating the need for an iPhone to access key features.

Independence from the iPhone

One of the standout features of Tesla's new Apple Watch app is its independence from the iPhone. Unlike previous versions of Tesla's mobile app, which required users to have their smartphones nearby, this app allows Tesla owners to interact with their electric vehicles without needing to carry a phone. This development addresses a common issue for users whose iPhones may run out of battery, ensuring they still have access to essential vehicle functions.

A New Era of Vehicle Control

Tesla's new Apple Watch app empowers owners to manage essential vehicle functions directly from their wrist. According to the company's recent announcement on X, the app offers features such as locking and unlocking doors, starting the car, remotely activating climate control, opening the trunk, and checking the EV's battery charge and range. Previously limited to the mobile app, these functionalities are now accessible in a more convenient, wearable format, enhancing the ease and flexibility of vehicle control for Tesla users.

Holiday Update and Features

Tesla recently announced on X its upcoming "Holiday Update," which promises significant enhancements to in-car and mobile features while introducing a dedicated Apple Watch app. Scheduled for release next week, the update allows users to download the app directly to their Apple Watch, ensuring seamless integration with their existing Tesla ecosystem. The app will automatically sync data from the user's smartphone, enabling effortless switching between devices without interruption. A standout feature of the app is its ability to transform the Apple Watch into a car key, allowing Tesla owners to unlock and access their vehicles without the need for key cards or button presses.

Tesla's Broader Mobile App Ecosystem

Tesla's mobile app has long been a cornerstone of the brand's connected ecosystem. It offers a wide range of functionalities, including remote vehicle control, over-the-air software updates, and the ability to manage Tesla's Summon and Smart Summon features. The mobile app also provides access to other services, such as the Supercharger network and vehicle diagnostics. For owners who utilize the app, Tesla has previously offered promotions such as unlimited overnight charging at Supercharger stations for a fixed monthly fee.

With the new Apple Watch app, Tesla aims to enhance the convenience and accessibility of its mobile features. The integration of the app into the Apple Watch platform ensures that users can control their vehicles and manage essential tasks without the need for a smartphone, providing an added layer of flexibility for Tesla owners.