'Call of Duty' x' Squid Game' Coming Soon? New Game Mode to Feature Iconic Netflix Show Theme

Activision Blizzard is set to merge its popular first-person shooter franchise, "Call of Duty," with Netflix's global hit series, "Squid Game." The collaboration, teased through a cryptic trailer, promises to bring elements of the dystopian thriller to the gaming world by January 2025.

Teaser Highlights and Crossover Release Date

A short trailer released by "Call of Duty" introduced the crossover, showcasing an operator discovering a calling card on the ground adorned with the iconic "Squid Game" shapes: a circle, triangle, and square. These symbols, synonymous with the invitation to the high-stakes games in the series, hint at a survival-themed gameplay integration.

Details regarding the crossover's content remain under wraps, though its January 2025 release date aligns with the excitement surrounding "Squid Game Season 2," which premieres on December 26.

Speculations on Gameplay and Features

Industry insiders and fans speculate that this crossover could incorporate a "survival of the fittest" gameplay mode, similar to "Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0's" battle royale experience. Players might compete against each other in intense survival challenges, or they could take on roles as masked guards tasked with eliminating other contestants.

While these concepts align with the essence of "Squid Game," official details have not yet been disclosed. Fans eagerly await further announcements from Activision Blizzard regarding the specific game modes and features tied to this collaboration.

Previous 'Call of Duty' Crossovers

Activision Blizzard has a strong history of integrating pop culture into "Call of Duty," offering players unique experiences through various crossovers. Notable collaborations include:

"Godzilla and Kong": Introducing the legendary monsters to "Call of Duty's" battle royale and PvP modes.

"The Boys": A partnership with Amazon Prime Video's superhero series, featuring characters like Homelander and Black Noir.

"Fallout": A recent collaboration with Bethesda's iconic post-apocalyptic franchise.

"Celebrity Operators": Characters inspired by cultural icons like Snoop Dogg, 21 Savage, and Nicki Minaj.

These collaborations showcase "Call of Duty's" versatility in blending gaming with cultural phenomena, enhancing player engagement through dynamic and timely content.

Anticipation for the Upcoming Collaboration

The "Call of Duty" x "Squid Game" crossover promises to be one of the franchise's most ambitious integrations, blending the intense combat mechanics of the FPS game with the psychological and physical challenges of the Netflix series. Fans are not only excited about the crossover but also the potential for a groundbreaking gameplay experience that mirrors "Squid Game's" gripping narrative.