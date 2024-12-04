'Fortnite' Leaks New 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Skins Coming This Week

"Fortnite" continues to embrace its legacy of high-profile collaborations, with leaks suggesting the battle royale game is not finished with the popular Sony animated sequel, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." Recent rumors indicate new skins and cosmetics inspired by the film will debut this week, exciting fans of both the game and the Marvel Universe.

Ongoing Collaboration with the 'Spider-Man' Franchise

Epic Games has consistently delivered notable "Spider-Man" crossovers, incorporating beloved characters like Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy. These collaborations brought vibrant representation of the franchise to the game's dynamic Battle Island. The ongoing partnership with Sony hints at even more thrilling additions, maintaining "Fortnite's" reputation as a platform for engaging and immersive experiences.

Leaked Skins from 'Across the Spider-Verse'

Respected leaker SpushFNBR recently disclosed that new skins based on "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" are poised to enter the Item Shop. The rumored characters include:

Spider-Man Peter B. Parker

Spider-Man Noir

Spider-Punk

These skins would represent multiverse iterations of the iconic arachnid superhero, diversifying the options available to players. While previous leaks hinted at additional "Spider-Man" cosmetics, they never materialized. This week's rumored drop could fulfill those earlier expectations.

What to Expect From New 'Fortnite' x 'Spider-Man' Collab?

The potential collaboration is said to include more than just character skins. Accessories such as backblings, pickaxes, and emotes are anticipated, each offering a unique flair inspired by the film's aesthetic. Additionally, these cosmetics are rumored to feature a LEGO-inspired design, appealing to collectors and casual gamers alike.

Pricing and Bundles

If the leaks prove accurate, players can expect the following items and prices:

Spider-Punk Skin Bundle: Includes the "Hobies Amplifier" backbling, "Hobies Axe" pickaxe, and emote for 1800 V-Bucks.

Spider-Man Peter B. Parker Bundle: Features the "Maydays Diaper Bag" backbling and "Bite Broomstick" pickaxe for 1500 V-Bucks.

Spider-Man Noir Bundle: Offers the "Noir Bag" backbling and "Blow Knife" pickaxe for 1500 V-Bucks.

A combined bundle including all three skins and their accessories is rumored to cost 3800 V-Bucks and will reportedly hit the Item Shop on Friday, December 6.

'Fortnite's' Legacy with Marvel

"Fortnite" has consistently fostered innovative collaborations with Marvel Comics and Disney. Past events, such as the "Absolute Doom" storyline in Chapter 5 Season 4, brought new Marvel characters to the game. The franchise's ventures with "Spider-Man" have been especially well-received, largely due to the web-swinging mechanics and detailed character designs that immerse fans in the Marvel universe.

The last collaboration from the "Spider-Man" animated series introduced characters such as Miles Morales and Spider-Gwen. If current leaks are accurate, this upcoming release will add to the legacy, delivering even more multiverse spider heroes for fans to enjoy.