Fans Bash 'Fortnite' x 'Spider-Man' After Skins Leaked, But What Makes Them So Bad?

The much-anticipated collaboration between "Fortnite" and "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" has sparked mixed reactions among fans. Recent leaks have confirmed the arrival of new skins featuring three Spider-Man characters in the "Fortnite" Item Shop. The news gained credibility after trusted insider Shiina BR shared in-game images showcasing the skins and their accessories.

This crossover event is set to drop this weekend, marking another milestone in Epic Games' series of high-profile collaborations.

ALL NEW SPIDER-VERSE SKINS INGAME 🔥 pic.twitter.com/feqrY3PLIb — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) December 5, 2024

Fan Criticism Over Peter B. Parker's Skin Design

Despite initial excitement, the leaked designs have faced backlash, particularly over the depiction of Peter B. Parker. Instead of the traditional red-and-blue webbed costume fans associate with Spider-Man, the skin features a pink robe—a look faithful to "Across the Spider-Verse" but divisive among players.

Critics on social media and Reddit have labeled the design "the disappointment of the year." Many expressed a desire for a classic Spider-Man costume rather than this alternate reality version. Additionally, some noted the absence of Peter B. Parker's iconic baby carrier and his daughter, Mayday Parker, as a missed opportunity.

Player Expectations for the Upcoming Skins

Players are also concerned about the availability of the original Spider-Man costume, which has yet to return to the Battle Pass item rotation. Many had hoped the crossover would offer a chance to purchase this fan-favorite design.

Despite the criticisms, the crossover bundle includes three "Spider-Man" skins, offering a range of options for players to enjoy. Whether the designs will undergo changes before release remains unclear.

Epic Games' Approach to Fan Feedback

Epic Games has a track record of responding to community feedback. The developer previously reintroduced exclusive Battle Pass items and brought back its Chapter 1 Season 1 map, a nostalgic nod for longtime players. The "Fortnite OG" experience, introduced earlier this year, has been made permanently available, reflecting the company's commitment to delivering fan-favorite content.

The game's reputation for large-scale collaborations with pop culture icons, particularly Disney and Marvel Comics, continues to fuel its success. While the "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" skins have drawn criticism, the crossover remains a testament to "Fortnite's" ability to integrate major franchises into its universe.