X Grok AI Free Access Is Now Available to All Users, But Can it Bring Back Accounts That Left?

Elon Musk's generative AI chatbot, Grok AI, has transitioned from being a premium feature to an accessible tool for all users on X (formerly Twitter). This development follows Musk's promise to make the chatbot freely available, offering users a unique and interactive experience with the platform's quirky and sassy AI model.

X Offers Free Grok AI Access to All, No More Subscriptions

According to reports, Grok AI is now available to all users at no cost, eliminating the need for an X Premium subscription. Previously, access to Grok AI required a paid subscription to X Premium, which also included account verification and other exclusive features.

The current version of Grok AI uses the Grok-2 model, which is in beta testing. Users can access the chatbot via the left sidebar on web browsers or the forward slash icon in the mobile app's bottom bar. Additionally, users can confirm the free access by directly engaging with Grok AI, which acknowledges its availability without subscription requirements.

There's a Limit on Grok AI's Free Access on X

While free access has been granted, Grok AI's beta version imposes certain usage restrictions. Users can only generate ten responses from Grok AI every two hours. Multimodal input capabilities, including image processing, are limited to three images per day. These restrictions aim to manage server load and ensure a consistent user experience during the testing phase.

Can Grok AI Bring Back Accounts That Left?

The decision to make Grok AI freely available comes amidst significant shifts in X's user base. The platform has faced criticism under Musk's leadership, particularly following his association with Donald J. Trump, who recently won the 2024 U.S. presidential election for a second term. Concerns over this relationship and Musk's controversial decisions have led to an exodus of users to alternative platforms such as Bluesky, Threads, and Mastodon.

Despite these challenges, X continues to hold its position as the leading microblogging platform globally, bolstered by its legacy as Twitter. The introduction of free access to Grok AI may serve as a strategic move to retain users and reestablish its dominance in the competitive social media landscape. While Grok AI remains in beta and lags behind popular AI platforms like ChatGPT, its availability represents Musk's commitment to delivering innovative features on X. The chatbot's unique personality and capabilities could offer a fresh dimension to user engagement on the platform.