Apple Pro Display XDR 2: Next-Gen Monitor Is Coming With Huge Upgrades, Including a Silicon Chip

Five years ago, Apple introduced the Pro Display XDR. Since its 2019 release, it has remained unchanged, but rumors suggest a significant update is on the horizon. The new version, unofficially called the "Pro Display XDR 2," is reportedly in development, with sources hinting at a next-generation monitor featuring a silicon chip.

The original display faced criticism for its exorbitant pricing, often costing two to three times more than a MacBook Pro. As a standalone monitor, it required users to connect a laptop or PC. However, the updated version may include additional features, such as built-in cameras.

Apple Pro Display XDR 2 Is Coming With a Silicon Chip

Recent reports indicate that the next-generation Pro Display XDR is in the works. According to 9to5Mac, which compiled rumors about the upcoming release, the Pro Display XDR 2 is expected to include significant upgrades. The earliest leaks, dating back to 2022 from Bloomberg, revealed that the Studio Display would feature a silicon chip, a prediction that came true with the release of the Studio Display alongside the Mac Studio.

The Studio Display, powered by the iPhone's A13 Bionic chip, introduced advanced features such as Center Stage for dynamic camera framing, Spatial Audio for immersive sound, and built-in control for its microphones and speakers.

9to5Mac speculates that the Pro Display XDR 2 will follow a similar path, featuring an unknown silicon chip. This new technology could enable the inclusion of cameras, speakers, microphones, and other functionalities absent from the current model.

Rumors Surrounding the Pro Display XDR 2

Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants previously reported that the Pro Display XDR 2 would feature a "quantum-dot display." Apple initially implemented this technology in its MacBook Pro lineup, replacing KSF films in previous models. The inclusion of a quantum-dot display suggests the Pro Display XDR 2 may utilize a mini-LED screen, a development also hinted at by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Kuo noted that Apple is working on a 27-inch mini-LED monitor, though the current Pro Display XDR features a 32-inch screen. While the exact size of the Pro Display XDR 2 remains unclear, Kuo described the new screen as a "high-end monitor."

Apple Macs With Built-In Displays or CPUs

Apple offers a range of devices tailored to different user needs, from laptops and all-in-one computers to standalone CPUs. MacBooks are among the most popular options, providing powerful performance and portability in models like the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air.

For users who prefer a modular setup, the Mac mini delivers a compact CPU with impressive specifications but requires external peripherals such as displays, keyboards, and mice. In contrast, the iMac serves as an all-in-one desktop solution, offering a streamlined experience with its integrated 24-inch display.

The choice ultimately depends on the user's requirements and workspace setup. For those prioritizing portability, MacBooks are ideal. Users working from a fixed location may prefer the iMac. Meanwhile, individuals who want a premium standalone display for their Mac mini can look forward to the Pro Display XDR 2, which promises to enhance the Apple experience with cutting-edge technology and advanced features.