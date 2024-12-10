'Fortnite' Refunds Worth $72M to Come From FTC After Settlement on Unauthorized Purchases

Users affected by an alleged scheme in "Fortnite" that allowed purchases without parental consent are now receiving refunds from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The payout, which applies to all "Fortnite" accounts, totals more than $72 million to compensate victims of the issue.

The settlement, reached nearly two years ago, saw Epic Games pay $520 million to the FTC. The agency has now completed its calculations for the refunds, which will soon be distributed to the affected gamers.

'Fortnite' Refunds Worth $72 Million to Come From FTC Soon

The much-awaited "Fortnite" refunds are being issued by the FTC. According to the agency's latest release, affected customers are already receiving their refunds, while others will receive theirs at a later date. The FTC reported that its efforts cover 629,344 transactions, totaling more than $72 million to be refunded to affected players.

Refunds will be issued via PayPal within 30 days for users who selected this payment method when submitting their original claim. Those who chose checks will have 90 days to redeem their refunds.

The FTC also shared that the average refund is $114. The agency is processing refunds for claims submitted on or before October 8, 2024. Users may still submit claims, but each will undergo a review to determine eligibility.

Epic Games Settlement on 'Fortnite' Unauthorized Purchases

The FTC revealed that the issue with Epic Games centered on a confusing button in "Fortnite" that could automatically charge gamers of all ages, including children, for items they did not intend to buy. "Fortnite" was accused of using "dark patterns" to trick players into making purchases, even when the game was in sleep mode, during the loading screen, or while simply browsing items in the shop.

'Fortnite's' Previous Alleged Violations on Children's Privacy

"Fortnite" and Epic Games are known for their significant efforts against Big Tech companies over antitrust tactics that they argue undermine developers like themselves. Recently, Epic Games won legal battles against Google and Apple over anti-competitive practices in their app marketplaces, forcing these platforms to allow more third-party options.

However, Epic Games has faced its share of controversies, particularly with "Fortnite," its largest and most popular title. Two years ago, Epic was accused of violating the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act by leading players to make unintentional and unauthorized payments.

For players who contested these charges, "Fortnite" only restricted access to the purchased content but did not issue refunds, prompting the FTC to intervene. Epic Games settled the case with the agency two years ago, and only now has the FTC determined who is eligible for refunds. The agency continues to accept claims from those who have complaints.