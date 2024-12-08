Epic Games Slammed For Uncompetitive Gameplay After Players Notice Bots in 'Fortnite OG'

Epic Games is facing criticism from "Fortnite" players following the recent deployment of bots in the classic "Fortnite OG" mode. This has sparked complaints about the diminished competitiveness of matches, as many players report easily defeating the computer-controlled opponents. The addition of bots comes after an announcement from Epic Games about improvements to matchmaking for the game mode, which has seen millions of active users.

The 'Bot' Problem in 'Fortnite OG'

Epic Games recently introduced significant updates to "Fortnite OG," including the addition of a "Duos" mode and matchmaking improvements. Despite the company's efforts to enhance gameplay, the community quickly voiced dissatisfaction, with a major backlash against the implementation of bots in the mode. Many players have expressed frustration over the presence of bots, claiming that the computer-controlled opponents disrupt the flow of the game and make matches uncompetitive.

The outcry has centered around the fact that bots are replacing real players in matches, making it easier for participants to secure victories. Fans have suggested that Epic Games address the issue by adding a "Ranked" mode to the "OG" mode to ensure a more competitive environment, free of bots.

Does 'Fortnite OG' Need Bots?

The introduction of bots in "Fortnite OG" has raised questions about whether they are necessary, especially considering the mode's popularity. Reports indicate that "Fortnite OG" has been attracting significant player numbers, with Polygon reporting over 1 million concurrent players in just 20 minutes following the mode's launch. This suggests that there is a large enough player base to support matches without the need for bots.

The bot issue appears to be most prominent in lower-skilled player matches, where bots are used to fill the gaps. Players at higher skill levels are less likely to encounter bots due to the game's skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) system. Given the large number of players flocking to "Fortnite OG," many believe that the mode could thrive without bots, particularly if it continues to attract a substantial player base.

'Fortnite OG' and Other Game Modes

"Fortnite OG" has garnered a loyal following since its launch, with players drawn to the nostalgic appeal of the classic battle royale experience. Epic Games initially introduced the "OG" mode as a limited-time offering in 2023, featuring the game's original map. Due to its popularity, the mode became a permanent addition to the game starting December 6, 2024.

In addition to "OG," "Fortnite" also offers the "Zero Build" mode, which provides a more traditional action-shooter experience, focusing on combat, looting, and survival without the need for building structures. While various game modes are available, "Fortnite OG" remains the mode most desired by players seeking a classic experience. However, the recent backlash indicates that players are seeking a more competitive environment free from bots. Given the mode's high player engagement, it is clear that Epic Games faces pressure to refine the experience to maintain its appeal.