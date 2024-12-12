Apple Wallet Expands Digital IDs to New Mexico, Puerto Rico — Now Supports 10 Regions

Three years after introducing digital ID support, Apple Wallet has expanded its service to 10 regions, adding New Mexico and Puerto Rico to the list of locations that now support this feature. The latest addition includes the United States' New Mexico, which now offers compatibility with Apple's digital ID, and Puerto Rico, the first Caribbean region to join the digital ID initiative.

Expansion of Digital ID Support

The growth of digital ID capabilities has been steady over the past few years, with Apple and Google collaborating with various states and regions to allow users to add digital copies of their state IDs, driver's licenses, and passports to their apps.

According to a recent report from Digital Trends, Apple has extended its digital ID feature to include New Mexico's state identification cards, enabling residents to store them in Apple Wallet. Additionally, a MacRumors reader was the first to identify that digital ID support is now available in Puerto Rico.

Users in these newly supported regions can store their state IDs or driver's licenses on Apple Wallet and use them at select TSA checkpoints that accept the feature. The IDs can also be used at participating businesses and establishments.

Adding Digital ID to Apple Wallet

To add a digital ID, users need to open the Apple Wallet app, tap the "Add" button, and select the type of ID they wish to add. Users will then be prompted to choose their state and scan both the front and back of the ID.

Support Now Available in 10 Regions

With the addition of New Mexico and Puerto Rico, Apple Wallet now supports digital IDs in 10 regions. This includes eight U.S. states: Arizona, Maryland, Colorado, Georgia, California, Ohio, Iowa, and Hawaii. Puerto Rico is the only non-U.S. location to offer digital ID support, marking a significant step in the digitalization of identification cards.

The Future of Digital IDs

Although digital IDs are not yet widely accepted by all businesses, government agencies, and establishments, the trend is growing as more states and regions partner with tech companies. Many states are developing their apps to feature digital ID support, or creating digital state profiles for citizens, similar to California's collaboration with Apple.

In California, Apple Wallet's digital ID support includes state IDs and driver's licenses, which users can scan and store in the app for use at various entry points. Some TSA checkpoints already accept digital IDs from apps like Apple Wallet, and California's DMV is testing mobile-based digital IDs on a small scale.

As smartphones continue to evolve from communication devices to essential lifestyle tools, digital IDs are gaining traction. Apple Wallet's gradual rollout is expanding through ongoing partnerships with local governments, now including New Mexico and Puerto Rico.