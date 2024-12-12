'Call of Duty' Is Working on New 'Modern Warfare' Game Says leaks — But Is It Another Remake?

New leaks have surfaced, revealing that Infinity Ward is currently developing a new installment in the "Modern Warfare" franchise, the next chapter in the "Call of Duty" series. However, it will not be released within the next year. The last title in the sub-series, "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III," released in 2023, was a remaster of a 2011 game.

The "Modern Warfare" franchise's return was a commercial success for Activision Blizzard, Infinity Ward, and Treyarch. However, gamers have requested new content, leading to this year's release of "Call of Duty: Black Ops 6."

Infinity Ward Working on New "Modern Warfare" Game

According to a trusted leaker known as "TheGhostOfHope," Infinity Ward is developing another "Modern Warfare" game, contradicting expectations that the franchise was winding down. The leaker shared details about the upcoming release, confirming that the game is not planned for 2025 but is instead slated for a 2026 release.

The leaker also claimed that new features, such as omnimovement and wall running from "Black Ops 6," will be carried over to future "Call of Duty" titles, including the 2025 and 2026 releases.

No Remake for Next "Modern Warfare" Game

The upcoming "Modern Warfare" game will not be a remake of "Modern Warfare 3" (2011), despite initial leaks suggesting otherwise. According to TheGhostOfHope, Infinity Ward plans to remaster several "Modern Warfare 3" maps for the next game, alongside new, original content. However, "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III" was already released as a remaster in 2023, making it unlikely that another remake will be produced.

Activision Blizzard's Continued Success in the Gaming Industry

The "Call of Duty" franchise has seen significant changes since Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard last year. This acquisition has allowed "Call of Duty" to be available on the Xbox platform, including day-one releases on Xbox Game Pass. The move has been met with mixed reactions, particularly from Sony and PlayStation, who feared the series would become an Xbox-exclusive title. However, "Call of Duty" will continue to be available on both PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

The first "Call of Duty" game released under the Microsoft-Activision Blizzard King era was "Call of Duty: Black Ops 6," which received positive feedback for its original story and new features. While next year's game remains uncertain, leaked details about the 2026 release confirm that Infinity Ward and Activision Blizzard will continue to collaborate on a new "Modern Warfare" installment, with possible remakes included.