Nintendo Switch 2 Leaks: Dbrand Teases New Case; Redditor Leaks New Console and Dock Evidence

As the world eagerly awaits Nintendo's official announcement of the Switch 2, multiple leaks are making waves online. A new batch of rumors surfaced over the weekend, with reports suggesting that a prominent third-party device customization company has shared an early look at the next-generation console, showcasing their take on a case-like product. Meanwhile, Reddit is abuzz with claims from a user who asserts they possess legitimate photos of the Switch 2 console and dock, although these images won't be available until Christmas.

Dbrand Leaks New Nintendo Switch 2 Case, Offers First Look at Console

Dbrand, a renowned device customization company, released a photo of a new case that has yet to be named or described. While the product's specifics remain unclear, subtle details hint that it is designed for the upcoming Switch 2. In the background of the photo, the characters "CH" and "2" are visible, strongly suggesting that the case is meant for Nintendo's next-gen console. The photo also reveals a redesigned version of the Joy-Con controllers.

Additionally, Dbrand's website now features a render of the Switch 2, encased in the company's new product, providing a glimpse at the console's early design. The leaked image resembles a similar render shared on Reddit, where a user claimed to have seen the console in person. According to the Redditor, the Switch 2 boasts a more oval shape, slimmer Joy-Cons, and a redesigned dock.

Redditor Claims to Have Images of Switch 2 Console and Dock

In another development, a Reddit user claimed to have legitimate images of the Switch 2 console and dock. While the user has stated they will not release the images until Christmas, they provided proof to the subreddit's moderators, which allowed the post to remain up despite speculation that it could be taken down. The photos are expected to confirm many of the design changes hinted at by earlier leaks.

The Long Wait for the Nintendo Switch 2

Unlike other major console manufacturers, Nintendo has not followed the typical seven-year lifecycle for its consoles. The company's current Switch lineup has already surpassed the usual timeline, with the Switch 2 potentially arriving a year later than expected. While there has been no official release date, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa confirmed that the new console will be revealed by March 2025.

Two key details have already been confirmed about the Switch 2. First, Nintendo has announced that development is ongoing, and the console will be unveiled on or before March 2025. Second, the Switch 2 will feature backward compatibility, allowing players to continue enjoying their existing Switch games.

In lieu of a console announcement this year, Nintendo has focused on expanding its software offerings, including the release of a music streaming app and a playtest for an upcoming MMO. However, the recent leaks, including Dbrand's teased case and the Redditor's promise of a first look at the console and dock this Christmas, suggest that the next generation of Nintendo hardware is fast approaching.