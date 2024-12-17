Samsung Set to Transform S Pen Into Apple Pencil for Galaxy Z Fold 7's Thinner Body

Samsung's next foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, will be thinner, thanks to a significant change in its design approach. To achieve this, the company plans to overhaul its S Pen, a key feature of its foldable devices, by drawing inspiration from Apple's Pencil technology.

The move to make the device thinner has led Samsung to rethink the S Pen's design, which was notably absent from this year's Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition. While Samsung does not want to sacrifice the S Pen, it faces the challenge of integrating the stylus while reducing the thickness of the device.

S Pen to Feature Apple Pencil-Like Technology

According to a report from ETNews (via 9to5Google), Samsung plans to revamp its decade-old S Pen technology for the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The company is expected to switch from the current electromagnetic resonance (EMR) technology to active electrostatic technology (AES), which Apple uses in its Pencil. AES technology allows for more precise control and better functionality in device stylus use.

Currently, Samsung's foldable devices rely on EMR technology, which necessitates a bulkier display assembly to work with the stylus. In contrast, Apple's AES technology is fully integrated with its Pencil accessory, allowing for a more streamlined and efficient design. By adopting AES, Samsung aims to achieve a thinner device while maintaining compatibility with the S Pen.

Thinner Device and S Pen Integration

To achieve a thinner design for the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung will have to remove the EMR layer from its display technology. This would allow the device to be more compact, but it also requires revamping the S Pen to include an electric field, similar to the Apple Pencil's independent power source. The report suggests that this change will enable Samsung to bring back the S Pen, which was notably absent from the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition.

Samsung's Foldable Device Developments

Samsung's foldable devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6, have been well-received for their innovative features. The Z Flip 6, in particular, gained attention for its larger rear screen, improved display, and reduced crease, which were also featured in the Z Fold 6, along with enhanced hinge technology.

In response to consumer demand for thinner foldable designs, Samsung released the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition in October. This version was thinner than its mainline counterpart but lacked the S Pen. Samsung plans to continue refining its foldable lineup, with rumors suggesting a "Slim" version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 could arrive in the fall, further emphasizing the company's commitment to reducing the thickness of its foldable devices.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7, expected to incorporate the S Pen with AES technology, represents Samsung's ongoing efforts to create foldable smartphones that balance innovation with functionality.