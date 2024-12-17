'Marvel Rivals' Devs Don't Want 'Role Queues' in Game, Prefer Players Enjoy All Characters

Nearly two weeks after the release of "Marvel Rivals," a third-person PvP shooter game from NetEase Games and Marvel Entertainment, players have voiced substantial feedback, including a request for a "Role Queue" feature. This feature would allow players to pre-select roles, ensuring they are matched with teammates suited to their preferred playstyle, ultimately improving the overall gameplay experience.

However, the developers have dismissed the idea of incorporating a role queue system into the game, despite its successful implementation in other arena-based shooters, such as Blizzard's "Overwatch 2." The "Marvel Rivals" team intends to give players the freedom to choose any character without the limitations of a predetermined role.

Creative Director Speaks on Role Queue Rejection

In an interview with Dot Esports, "Marvel Rivals" Creative Director Guangyun "Guangguang" Chen addressed the growing demand for a role queue in the game. Chen clarified that the development team is not considering adding this feature at the moment. The team's priority is to focus on the current state of the game, as it approaches its two-week mark since release. While the rejection of the role queue is firm for now, Chen did not entirely rule out the possibility of such a feature being introduced in the future.

The concept of role queues has been successfully implemented in popular titles like "Overwatch 2," where players can select a role before entering the match, ensuring balanced team compositions. This system has been praised for reducing friction in team-building and character selection, although it is not without drawbacks. Some players feel that role queues limit their freedom in choosing characters and roles.

Team Focus on Diverse Hero Selection

Chen emphasized that the goal of "Marvel Rivals" is to offer players a wider variety of team compositions through team-up skills and character designs. By doing so, the developers hope to allow players to fully embrace their favorite Marvel superheroes, rather than confining them to specific roles within the game.

Currently, "Marvel Rivals" features 33 characters, a mix of iconic Marvel figures and new-generation heroes and villains. These characters are divided into three classifications: Duelists, Strategists, and Vanguards. The team is focused on ensuring that players have the flexibility to choose any character they wish, especially as more heroes are expected to be added in future updates.

'Marvel Rivals' Is Among 2024's Top Games

Marvel has made significant strides in establishing a more prominent presence in the video game industry, following years of being overshadowed by its comic book rival, DC. Alongside its growing portfolio of games, including an upcoming adaptation of the popular half-human, half-vampire hero, Blade, "Marvel Rivals" stands out as one of the most anticipated releases of 2024.

The game, launched on December 6, has already gained substantial attention. Within three days of its release, "Marvel Rivals" attracted 10 million players, further cementing its place as a top contender in the free-to-play action shooter genre.