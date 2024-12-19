'GTA VI' Trailer 2 May Release This Week or by January Based on Previous 'Moon Phase' Theory

The Moon, once used as a calendar or seasonal guide by early civilizations, has recently gained attention for its potential connection to the release schedule of "Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI)." Leakers have suggested that the moon's phases may influence when Rockstar Games drops trailers for the highly anticipated game, with recent claims indicating that the next "GTA VI" trailer could arrive by December 20 or January, based on a "Moon phase theory."

Since releasing the first official "GTA VI" trailer in December 2023, Rockstar Games has remained silent, leaving fans eagerly awaiting updates on the game's development. A full year has passed since the initial trailer debut, and the lack of follow-up has only intensified speculation.

'GTA VI' Trailer 2 Expected This Week or by January

A social media account known as "GTA 6 Countdown" has fueled the latest rumors, suggesting that the second "GTA VI" trailer could drop as early as December 20. The theory is centered on the "Waning Moon," which appeared in Rockstar's announcement of a GTA Online update on November 1. The first speculation surrounding the trailer's release focused on a November 22 date, but this theory did not materialize.

The key to the speculation lies in the moon's phases. The last "Waning Gibbous Moon" occurred on November 22, and the next phase, the "Waning Gibbous," will occur on December 20. According to the theory, this alignment suggests that Rockstar could release the second trailer at this time. The third of the three specific moon phases is expected to occur in mid-January, which could potentially bring a January 19 release for the trailer.

GTA 6 Moon Theory has returned:

- First moon theory that revealed Trailer 1’s announcement date came true after 3 moon cycles

- It has only been 1 moon cycle since the second moon theory

- Next waning gibbous matching the one in the image occurs on December 20th (tomorrow) pic.twitter.com/RRIriZ2gpz — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) December 19, 2024

The Moon Phase Theory and Its Popularity

The moon phase theory has become one of the most discussed speculations surrounding "GTA VI," especially as Rockstar Games has remained tight-lipped about the game's progress. This silence has only fueled fan interest and has made "GTA VI" one of the most anticipated titles of the year. The game recently won the title of Most Anticipated Game at The Game Awards.

The connection between the moon phases and Rockstar's trailer releases gained traction after the release of the first "GTA VI" trailer. The initial trailer, which dropped on December 1, 2023, followed a teaser for GTA Online that was released on September 29 of the same year. It took three moon cycles between the teaser's release and the first trailer, leading some to believe that the same pattern may apply to the upcoming second trailer.

Rockstar Games and Leaks Surrounding 'GTA VI'

Fans have grown increasingly impatient with Rockstar Games' lack of official communication regarding "GTA VI". The company's most recent major release was "Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition," a remaster of older GTA titles, rather than a new installment in the GTA series. This gap in releases has contributed to a growing sense of anticipation — and frustration — among the fanbase.

Leakers have stepped in to fill the void, providing speculations and predictions regarding the game's development and release. Rockstar has long been opposed to these leaks, with the company taking legal action against prominent leakers, including filing a lawsuit that resulted in a lengthy prison sentence for one individual.

Despite the official silence from Rockstar, fans continue to engage with leakers and hold out hope for more information, particularly regarding the second "GTA VI" trailer. The moon phase theory remains a point of interest as the community anxiously awaits any official confirmation or update from the company.