5 Films Coming to Cinemas This Christmas Season

While streaming has transformed how audiences consume media, cinemas continue to offer an immersive experience that remains unmatched. The holiday season is an ideal time to visit the theater, as Christmas brings a selection of films that are perfect for the season. Here are five films to look forward to in cinemas this Christmas 2024.

'Sonic The Hedgehog 3'

The third installment of the "Sonic the Hedgehog" franchise, a CGI-animated live-action film, is one of the most anticipated releases this Christmas season. Premiering in the U.S. on December 21, "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" follows the beloved characters Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails as they team up with Dr. Eggman to face a new genetically engineered superpowered hedgehog, voiced by Keanu Reeves. With a 98% audience score and 87% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes, this film promises to entertain both Sonic fans and newcomers alike.

'Nosferatu'

For those seeking thrills and chills during the holiday season, "Nosferatu" offers a gothic horror experience. This upcoming film, set to release on Christmas Day, centers on a demonic vampire who becomes obsessed with Ellen Hunter, played by Lily Rose-Depp. The film is a modern twist on the classic tale of "Nosferatu" and has garnered critical acclaim with a 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, making it a must-watch for horror enthusiasts this Christmas.

'A Real Pain'

Directed by Jesse Eisenberg, "A Real Pain" tells the story of two estranged cousins forced to reunite on a trip to Poland to honor their late grandmother. The comedy-drama explores their evolving relationship, from comedic moments to deeper, more emotional revelations. The film received high praise at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival and boasts a 95% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes, marking it as one of the standout releases this holiday season.

'The Brutalist'

"The Brutalist," a historical drama starring Adrien Brody, delves into the life of Hungarian architect and geologist László Toth. The film follows Toth's journey after escaping the Holocaust, his struggles with an industrialist, and his eventual descent into madness. Toth is infamous for his role in the destruction of Michelangelo's "The Madonna della Pietà" in Vatican City. Available in cinemas nationwide, this gripping drama offers a deep look into the complexities of Toth's life.

A Complete Unknown

On December 25, "A Complete Unknown" takes audiences back to 1960s America, telling the story of Bob Dylan, the legendary singer-songwriter who revolutionized modern music. Timothée Chalamet stars as Dylan in this biopic, which explores his rise to fame, his controversies, and the transformative moments that defined his career. This film, directed by James Mangold, offers a unique portrayal of the iconic artist's life.

These five films provide a wide range of genres for audiences to enjoy in theaters this Christmas, from family-friendly adventures to thrilling dramas and biographical films.