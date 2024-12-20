Mariah Carey Joins 'Fortnite' as an NPC With Free Santa Snoop Dogg Skins Coming

As part of the annual Winterfest event, "Fortnite" has introduced Mariah Carey, a musical icon synonymous with the holiday season, as the featured character for Winterfest 2024. This addition marks a significant moment in the game's seasonal celebration, with the Grammy-winning artist now available as a non-playable character (NPC). Alongside Carey, other notable figures such as Snoop Dogg and Shaquille O'Neal are featured in the event, which showcases a vibrant collaboration with pop culture figures.

Mariah Carey in 'Fortnite' Winterfest 2024

"Fortnite" officially launched its Winterfest 2024 event with Mariah Carey, a figure regarded by many as the queen of Christmas. Players can now experience a festive "Fortnite" version of Carey, who makes her entrance from a shimmering aurora borealis, accompanied by other Winterfest characters. Carey's in-game presence is complemented by a dedicated bundle offering two distinct skins: a Santa Suit Mariah Outfit, inspired by her "Merry Christmas" album, and a gold ensemble based on her "The Emancipation of Mimi" album.

The bundle also includes exclusive in-game items, such as an "Angelic Wings" glider, Gilded Honey Wings Back Blings, and Mariah's iconic mic. Additionally, players can obtain the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" emote and a special holiday-themed "All I Want for Christmas Is You" Jam Track, adding to the festive flair.

Snoop Dogg's Holiday-Themed Skins for Free

In addition to Carey's appearance, Winterfest 2024 introduces new holiday-themed skins for rapper Snoop Dogg, celebrating the festive season in style. Known as "Santa Dogg," the free skins are available to all players. To obtain them, players simply need to log in regularly over the next two weeks. Along with the "Santa Dogg" skin, players can also claim a free Yulejacket Outfit and Peppermint Paraglider as part of the Winterfest event.

Notable 'Fortnite' Crossovers in 2024

"Fortnite" has continued its trend of high-profile collaborations in 2024, featuring a range of crossover events that brought major franchises into the game. Chapter 6, Season 1 included a Japanese theme with characters from "Big Hero 6" and "Godzilla." Earlier in the year, "Fortnite" secured a partnership with The Walt Disney Company, introducing characters and content from Marvel, "Star Wars," Pixar, and Disney villains.

Additionally, "Fortnite" partnered with Tesla to introduce the Cybertruck as an in-game vehicle, though the feature has been reported to experience technical issues. The game's constant updates and collaboration with well-known figures ensure its continued popularity, with the Winterfest event offering another major crossover for the year.

As "Fortnite" closes out the year, fans can look forward to additional surprises and events, with Winterfest 2024 delivering some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Mariah Carey, ensuring the festive season is well-represented in the virtual world.