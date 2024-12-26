Would a Notch-less MacBook Pro with OLED Bring Improvements?

Apple is poised to continue improving its devices, with rumors suggesting a significant revamp for one of its most powerful and popular computers, the MacBook Pro. The flagship laptop, which currently uses a mini LED screen known as the Liquid Retina XDR display, is expected to transition to an OLED display by 2026.

MacBook Pro 2026: OLED and Notch-less Design

A research firm, Omdia, recently revealed that Apple is planning a major update for the MacBook Pro as early as 2026. The new version of the MacBook Pro will feature a hybrid OLED screen, which is similar to the transition made by the iPad Pro earlier this year. This hybrid OLED design, aimed at reducing the device's thickness, will combine a glass substrate and a thin-film encapsulation (TFE), ensuring a smooth and distortion-free display.

This shift to OLED will replace the current mini LED technology. The hybrid OLED will be part of the MacBook Pro's screen overhaul, which will also feature a notch-less design. The new design will eliminate the small, rectangular black section currently housing the FaceTime HD front camera. Instead, Apple is expected to adopt a "hole punch" design, similar to the approach used by Samsung and Google on their Android smartphones.

Potential Impact of the 2026 MacBook Pro Revamp

The removal of the notch and the introduction of OLED will likely enhance the overall user experience, particularly in terms of display quality. OLED technology offers better color accuracy and contrast, which could significantly improve the appearance of images and videos on the MacBook Pro. However, the shift to OLED may also come with a higher price tag, as it is a more expensive option than mini LED.

The design update will also include rounded corners and thinner bezels, though it remains unclear whether the MacBook Pro will feature a truly bezel-less design. Apple's move from the 2020 MacBook Pro with M1 chips, which featured large bezels, to the 2021 MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and Max chips, which included a notch to expand the display size, indicates that Apple may continue to reduce the bezel size.

Current MacBook Pro Models

The current MacBook Pro lineup, equipped with the M4 chips, remains the top-performing series from Apple this year. While the design has not undergone significant changes, the M4-equipped MacBook Pros are considered an upgrade over the previous M3 variant. These devices are touted for their performance, particularly concerning Apple Intelligence, which powers the M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips.