Leaked 'Marvel Rivals' Ultron Is Coming as a Playable Character, But Not as a Tank

One of the most iconic villains from Marvel's comic books and Cinematic Universe is making his way to "Marvel Rivals." The third-person arena shooter is set to expand its already impressive roster of characters with the addition of Ultron — a menacing, AI-powered robot infamous for defying his creators and attempting to eradicate Earth's mightiest heroes, the Avengers.

The exciting news is that Ultron won't merely be a non-playable character (NPC); instead, he'll be fully playable, adding depth to the game's hero and villain selection. However, there's an unexpected twist to his role that has fans buzzing with curiosity.

'Marvel Rivals' Leak: Ultron Is Coming as a Playable Character

Rumors about Ultron joining "Marvel Rivals" have circulated for weeks, but a recent leak (via X) provides more concrete evidence. The leaked content features a glimpse of Ultron in the game's Hero Select Screen, making this one of the most credible indications of his impending arrival.

Despite this revelation, details about Ultron's official release date remain scarce. However, fan speculation suggests that the formidable android, who has tormented the Avengers on numerous occasions, may debut with the release of Season 1.

For now, confirmation of his inclusion is enough to fuel excitement and discussions among fans. Still, questions remain about how Ultron will fit into the game's dynamics and what unique gameplay mechanics he will bring.

What Is Ultron's Role in His 'Marvel Rivals' Debut?

Speculation about Ultron's role in "Marvel Rivals" has stirred significant debate. While many assumed he would fill an offensive or tank role — befitting his destructive persona in the comics — reports suggest a surprising twist: Ultron might debut as a "Healer" type.

This unexpected move has already sparked skepticism among fans, as it diverges from Ultron's traditional portrayal as a relentless and ruthless antagonist. The choice has left many wondering how his abilities and gameplay style will align with this support-based role.

Meanwhile, players are also voicing concerns about balancing issues in the game. Certain roles, like Duelists or the Strategist archetype represented by fan-favorite "Jeff the Land Shark," have become dominant. Ultron's addition as a healer could be part of an effort to diversify gameplay and encourage more varied team compositions.

'Marvel Rivals' and Its Massive Fame Now

"Marvel Rivals" has taken the gaming world by storm, carving out its place as one of the most successful arena-based shooters. Its launch earlier this month was met with overwhelming enthusiasm, achieving a milestone of 10 million players in just three days. The game's free-to-play model has undoubtedly contributed to its success, but it's the quality of the experience that has truly won over players.

Upon release, "Marvel Rivals" launched with an impressive roster of 33 playable characters, featuring iconic heroes and villains alongside newer faces from the Marvel Universe. The combination of recognizable characters and fresh gameplay mechanics has set the game apart from competitors in the genre.

In addition to its strong start, the developers are committed to growing the game's character lineup. Ultron's rumored arrival is poised to be a significant moment for the title, bringing his genius mind and menacing presence to the battlefield. If the healer speculation proves accurate, it will add an intriguing layer of complexity to both Ultron's character and the game's meta.