Samsung XR Glasses 2025: It's Coming and Here's What to Expect

A joint venture between Samsung, Google, and Qualcomm announced almost a year ago at the Unpacked 2024 event is set to bring a new mixed-reality device to market by 2025. The device, expected to be a next-generation XR wearable, aims to reshape the landscape of augmented and virtual reality technology.

Currently, Apple leads the mixed-reality space with its Vision Pro headset, while Meta continues to compete with its Quest 3 and Quest 3S models, which closely rival Apple's offering.

Samsung Plans to Launch XR Glasses by 2025

Samsung's XR glasses are slated for release in the second half of 2025, according to a recent report from the South Korean publication Sedaily. The report suggests that Samsung will begin mass production of the device in the latter half of 2024, with a projected launch window around the third quarter of 2025. The company plans to produce approximately 20,000 units by Q3 2025, with production scaling up to 30,000 units by Q4 2025.

Industry analysts are optimistic about Samsung's return to the wearable headset market, anticipating the company will replicate the success it achieved in the smartphone industry. SamMobile reports that the company is poised for significant success with its XR glasses, potentially marking a major milestone for Samsung in the wearable tech space.

What We Know About the XR Glasses

Details surrounding the XR glasses remain limited, and there is speculation regarding whether the device will directly compete with Apple's Vision Pro or Meta's Quest series. Some reports suggest that the glasses could be an augmented reality (AR) device rather than a full mixed-reality headset. Samsung is also reportedly preparing to announce AR smart glasses by early 2025, likely at its January Unpacked event. These AR glasses could be a separate offering from the XR wearable, further complicating the timeline and specifications for Samsung's upcoming devices.

Despite these uncertainties, the XR glasses project is part of Samsung's renewed focus on wearable technologies. The company has not introduced a headset wearable since its Gear VR model nearly a decade ago but is re-entering the market as virtual and augmented reality gain traction.

Samsung's Continued Focus on AR and VR

Samsung's renewed interest in the virtual reality and augmented reality markets follows years of absence after the Gear VR was discontinued. The company is now shifting its focus toward AR, with rumors surrounding its smart glasses and other wearable tech expected to be revealed in 2025.

While Samsung's XR venture remains shrouded in mystery, the partnership with Google and Qualcomm strengthens its position in the industry. The tech giant's ongoing work on AR and VR technologies may be the catalyst for a significant breakthrough in the evolving wearable landscape.