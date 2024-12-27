Xbox Controller to Copy PS5's DualSense, But It Is Coming by the Next-Gen Console's Release

Microsoft is reportedly planning to develop a new Xbox controller, inspired by its rival Sony's PlayStation 5 DualSense controller. The company aims to introduce this updated controller with its next-generation Xbox console, which is expected to succeed the current Xbox Series S and X models in less than four years. While the redesigned controller is not expected to be available anytime soon, it marks a significant shift in Microsoft's approach to its gaming hardware.

Xbox to Copy PS5's DualSense Controller For Next Console

Four years after the Xbox Series S and X launch, Microsoft is planning a major update to its console controllers, according to a new patent. The Xbox Wireless Controller, which has been the standard for gameplay since the release of these consoles, will see a significant enhancement for the next-generation Xbox system.

Reports indicate that Microsoft is looking to incorporate "haptic feedback" technology into its controllers, an innovation currently offered by Sony's PS5 DualSense controller but absent in Xbox's lineup. The patent, detailed in a report by Tech4Gamers, focuses on a haptic motor, housing, and connector, suggesting that this feature will be central to the revamped Xbox controller. The move comes amid ongoing discussions within the gaming community comparing the DualSense's advanced features to Xbox's more basic offerings.

Comparing Xbox's Wireless Controller and PS5's DualSense

The PlayStation 5's DualSense controller has been widely praised for its innovative features, including haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and a built-in microphone. In contrast, Xbox controllers have often been noted for their ergonomic design, with many players finding them more comfortable for extended gaming sessions. However, the absence of features like haptic feedback has sparked debates about which controller offers a superior experience. As Microsoft looks to improve its controllers, it is clear that the company is taking inspiration from the success of the DualSense.

Xbox vs. PlayStation: The Battle of Controllers

The ongoing rivalry between Microsoft's Xbox and Sony's PlayStation extends beyond the consoles themselves, with both companies competing on the value they offer, exclusive games, and the quality of their gaming peripherals. When it comes to controllers, the Xbox Series S and X models have been praised for their dynamic latency, which enhances responsiveness, while the PS5's DualSense controller stands out for its advanced features such as Bluetooth support and a built-in microphone, which the Xbox controller currently lacks.

This competition also extends to higher-end controllers such as the Xbox Elite Series 2 and PlayStation's DualSense Edge. These "pro" grade controllers offer premium features designed for competitive gamers but come at a significantly higher price point. While Microsoft is reportedly planning to update its Xbox controller lineup with new features inspired by the DualSense, gamers will likely need to wait until the next-generation Xbox console is released to see the results of these developments.