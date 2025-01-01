5 Anticpated Video Game Releases This January 2025

Video games have become a significant part of global culture over the past few decades. Once scrutinized, they are now celebrated for providing a unique form of entertainment, with new releases eagerly anticipated by fans. At the start of 2025, a long list of games is set to hit the market, including re-releases for other platforms, as promised by developers.

5 Anticipated Games Coming This January 2025

'Marvel's Spider-Man 2' PC

Nearly two years after its release by Insomniac Games as a PlayStation exclusive, Marvel's "Spider-Man 2" will be available on PC starting January 30. This move is part of the company's broader plan to expand the game to other platforms. Initially released exclusively for the PS5 in 2023, the game's exclusivity deal with PlayStation has now expired, similar to the original game's eventual release on PC.

However, the announcement has stirred some disappointment among players who had been expecting Insomniac Games to release downloadable content (DLC) for the game. The developers confirmed that no new DLC would be coming when revealing the PC version.

'Final Fantasy VII Rebirth' PC

Another highly anticipated PS5 exclusive title, "Final Fantasy VII Rebirth," will make its debut on PC on January 23 of next year. Originally released exclusively for PlayStation, the game was always planned for a later release on Windows. After completing its exclusivity run on the Sony console, it is now making its way to another platform.

This standalone entry in the "Final Fantasy VII" remake project is the second installment of a planned trilogy, continuing the story of the beloved RPG. Players can expect to reunite with iconic characters like Cloud, Aerith, Tifa, and more in this highly anticipated chapter.

'Donkey Kong Country Returns HD'

Another remake is set to hit modern gaming platforms in January 2025, as Nintendo remasters one of the most iconic games in its "Donkey Kong" franchise. "Donkey Kong Country Returns HD" will launch for the Nintendo Switch on January 16, in partnership with Forever Entertainment. The game, originally released for the Nintendo Wii over a decade ago, is being updated for a new generation of players.

Priced at $59.99, the game will be available through the Switch's eShop or as a physical copy from retailers. In addition to the original game, "Donkey Kong Country Returns HD" will include extra stages from its 3DS release, offering fans new content alongside the classic gameplay.

'Star Wars: Hunters'

"Marvel Rivals" may be the hottest arena-based shooter in the gaming industry today, but it will face strong competition on PC come January 27, 2025, with Zynga's "Star Wars: Hunters." While the game was already released earlier this year on Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch, its PC debut marks a significant expansion to new platforms.

The free-to-play, arena-based action shooter brings iconic "Star Wars" characters together in team-based combat, allowing players to battle for supremacy across the galaxy far, far away.

'Dynasty Warriors: Origins'

Koei Tecmo is returning with another installment in its "Dynasty Warriors" franchise with the release of "Dynasty Warriors: Origins." Set for launch on January 17, 2025, the single-player, 1 vs. 1,000 hack-and-slash action game will be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S and X.

In "Dynasty Warriors: Origins," players control an unnamed warrior on a mission to conquer the Three Kingdoms. Along the way, they will encounter legendary icons from the franchise. This new RPG offers a fresh take on the series, introducing unique elements to the long-running franchise.