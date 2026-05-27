Samsung Smartphone Price Hike Expected as Samsung RAM Price Increase Drives Up Costs

Samsung could soon raise smartphone prices as global RAM costs continue climbing at a rapid pace. Several industry reports suggest the ongoing Samsung RAM price increase is putting pressure on production costs for future Galaxy devices, especially premium flagship models.

The expected smartphone price hike may not only affect flagship Galaxy phones but could eventually influence mid-range devices as well if memory prices continue rising through 2026.

Why Samsung Smartphone Prices May Increase

The biggest factor behind the possible Samsung Galaxy price increase is the rising cost of DRAM and NAND flash storage. These components are essential for modern smartphones, especially devices with AI-powered features and larger storage capacities.

According to a recent report from GSMArena, Samsung is facing higher LPDDR5X memory prices due to growing demand from the artificial intelligence industry. AI data centers now require massive amounts of advanced memory chips, creating tighter supply conditions for smartphone manufacturers worldwide.

Reports from The Korea Times suggest that Samsung's mobile division is finding it harder to absorb increasing component costs internally. Even though Samsung manufactures memory chips, its smartphone business still operates separately and pays near-market pricing for components.

Industry analysts believe several factors are contributing to the situation:

AI server demand is consuming the global memory supply Higher manufacturing costs for advanced RAM Supply chain pressures affecting semiconductor production Increasing demand for premium smartphones with more memory

These issues are creating challenges across the entire smartphone market, not just for Samsung.

How the Samsung RAM Price Increase Could Affect Galaxy Devices

Samsung may avoid aggressive price jumps by adjusting device configurations instead. Some analysts believe the company could:

Remove lower-storage variants

Reduce promotional launch discounts

Increase prices in select regions

Focus more heavily on premium Galaxy models

According to coverage from TechRadar, AI infrastructure investments are becoming one of the main reasons behind memory shortages worldwide. As cloud companies and AI firms purchase more memory chips, smartphone manufacturers are left competing for a limited supply.

This could lead to noticeable pricing changes for future Galaxy S and Galaxy Z devices.

Other Smartphone Brands Could Follow

Samsung is unlikely to be the only company affected by rising memory prices. Apple, Xiaomi, and several Android manufacturers are reportedly facing similar cost increases for RAM and storage components.

Some market analysts estimate flagship smartphones could become $100 to $200 more expensive if current trends continue throughout 2026. Rather than introducing dramatic hardware upgrades every year, brands may also focus on software improvements and AI features to justify higher pricing.

What Consumers Should Expect Next

The next generation of Samsung smartphone launches will likely reveal how serious the pricing situation has become. Future Galaxy announcements may include higher storage pricing, fewer budget-friendly variants, or smaller hardware improvements between generations.

While Samsung has not officially confirmed a broad smartphone price hike, rising memory costs continue to place pressure on the global smartphone industry. For buyers planning an upgrade, current Galaxy models may become more appealing before any larger Samsung Galaxy price increase arrives.