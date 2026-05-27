‘Destruction AllStars’ Shutdown Confirmed as Sony Shuts Down PS5 Exclusive Servers After 5 Years

Sony has officially confirmed the "Destruction AllStars" shutdown, ending support for one of the earliest multiplayer-focused PlayStation 5 exclusives. After nearly five years online, the game's servers shut down, ending its competitive vehicular combat experience and sparking new conversations about the future of live-service gaming.

Released in 2021 by Lucid Games and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, "Destruction AllStars" launched as a major multiplayer title for the PlayStation 5. The game mixed arcade-style driving, character abilities, and arena combat, leading many players to compare it to classic franchises like "Twisted Metal."

Why the 'Destruction AllStars' Shutdown Happened

The "Destruction AllStars" shutdown did not come as a complete surprise to longtime players. While the game generated early excitement during the PS5 launch window, maintaining a stable online community became increasingly difficult over time.

According to Polygon, Sony has begun restricting access to the game as online support ends. Other reports from TechRaptor also noted that the game had quietly disappeared from the PlayStation Store before players began receiving shutdown notifications.

Several factors likely contributed to the decision:

Declining player activity Limited post-launch updates Heavy competition from larger live-service games Mixed reception from critics and players Matchmaking issues in some regions

At launch, Sony planned to sell the game at a premium price before later adding it to PlayStation Plus to grow the player base. Despite the promotion, the game struggled to maintain momentum after its first year.

IGN previously reported that many players enjoyed the core driving mechanics but felt the overall content offering lacked depth compared to other multiplayer titles on the market.

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What Happens After the Servers Shut Down?

Because "Destruction AllStars" heavily relied on online multiplayer, the shutdown of the servers will impact most of the game's major features. Competitive matches, progression systems, and online events are no longer available once support fully ends.

Reports suggest that some offline content may remain temporarily accessible for existing owners, though the overall experience is now heavily limited. New players also face another issue since the title has reportedly been delisted from the PlayStation Store.

The PS5 exclusive shutdown has also renewed concerns surrounding game preservation. Unlike traditional offline games, live-service titles can effectively disappear once official servers are taken offline.

What the Shutdown Means for Sony's Live-Service Plans

The end of "Destruction AllStars" highlights the growing risks tied to online-only multiplayer games. Publishers continue to invest in live-service projects, but not every release manages to maintain an active audience over the long term.

For Sony, the "Destruction AllStars" shutdown serves as another example of how difficult the live-service market has become. While some online games continue thriving for years, others struggle to survive after the initial launch period ends.