'Cyberpunk 2077' Devs Ruled Out Refund for PS4 Digital Copy Purchasers

The good news is if you're not satisfied with how "Cyberpunk 2077" plays on your current-gen consoles, CDPR promises a refund. The bad news is, this may not be your lucky day if you're a digital purchaser on PS4 systems.

As GameInformer reported, CD Projekt Red walked back from its refund offers for PS4 gamers due to miscommunication between the Polish devs and Sony PlayStation. Whenever a purchaser reaches out to CDPR's support email, helpmerefund@cdprojektred.com, an automatic reply will pop up, confirming that digital purchasers may have to wait a little bit longer.

"This is confirmation that we have received your assistance request for refunding a console copy of Cyberpunk 2077," the email reads. "If you own a digital copy on PlayStation, please wait for us to get back to you."

Contradicting Promises

However, this contradicted what CD Projekt Red promised not three days ago (12/14) when the devs promised unsatisfied gamers a refund until December 21, 2020.

"We would appreciate it if you would give us a chance, but if you are not pleased with the game on your console and don't want to wait for updates, you can opt to refund your copy. For copies purchased digitally, please use the refund system of PSN and Xbox, respectively. For boxed version, please first try to get a refund at the store where you brought the game," the statement reads.

CPDR admitted that they have never contacted any digital retailer, neither Sony nor Microsoft, about the refund policy. The original agreement on both retailers blatantly says that any content downloaded on the system could not be refunded in whatever means, which is pretty illogical. How would one know if the content doesn't work correctly on their system don't get their hands on them?

Besides, as reported by Vice, retailer GameStop has told its employees to not accept refunds of "Cyberpunk 2077" despite the devs' contradicted statement earlier this week.

"An internal GameStop memo is telling employees to deny Cyberpunk 2077 refunds and point customers towards CD Projekt RED. The memo also claims that CD Projekt may directly issue refunds to customers," the report reads.

What's Wrong with 'Cyberpunk 2077'?

Since hitting the stores earlier this month, "Cyberpunk 2077" has been the subject of controversies. Despite being marketed as one of the most edge-cutting, graphically-revamped video games, "Cyberpunk 2077" has failed to live up to the billing and performed terribly on current-gen consoles Xbox One and PS4.

However, CD Projekt Red promised fans that they would roll out two major updates, respectively, in January and February 2021.

"Cyberpunk 2077" is now available on Microsoft Windows, Sony PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. A newer version for next-gen consoles of PS5 and Xbox Series S/X is coming next year.

