Nostalgia Trip: How to Play PS1 Games In 2020

As the world's brand-new, most technologically-advanced console is on the market, PS5, some people opt to relive the good old days of PS1, even in 2020.

While it's always nice to have the best console that the gaming world could offer, a nostalgia trip to the late 1990s and the early 2000s is still lovely. Games like the original "Final Fantasy," "Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six," and "Resident Evil: Nemesis" are among the leading titles of the classic console.

Are you looking to relive some good memories? Well, this is how to play PS1 games in 2020.

Buy PlayStation Classic

In 2018, Sony re-launched PS1 and rebranded it as "PlayStation Classic." According to the regions, it comes with the original shape of PS1, and a couple of PS1 hits back in the time.

For example, if you reside in NA, PAL, South Korea, or the Southeast Asian region, you may benefit from Japan, Taiwan, and Hong Kong users do not have and vice versa. "Arc the Lad" and its sequel, "Armored Core," "Parasite Eve," and "SaGa Frontier" are some of the titles that NA/PAL region users do not have, but Japan and Taiwan do.

When it was first introduced, the price started at $99,99. You may still find PlayStation Classic on trusted online retailers, like Amazon.

Install ePSXe Emulator On Your Desktop

Another way you may opt is to install the ePSXe Emulator on your laptop/PC desktop. While there are tons of other emulators, ePSXe is the best one because it supports a bit of graphical enhancement.

Once you have it installed, insert the disc into your CD-ROM drive. Go back to ePSXe and go to 'File' and 'Run CDROM.' Give it one minute or two, and your game is ready to go.

Or, if you don't have any PS1 disc, there are tons of third-party online resources that you can download, which may work, but we may not recommend it.

Some games may work correctly, and some may not. Keep in mind that this is a fan-made effort rather than an official emulator. Don't have too many expectations.

Check out the well-written tutorial for ePSXe here.

Or, Buy a PS2 Instead

Lastly, if you can't find any PlayStation Classic on the market, another option is to purchase a PlayStation 2.

PS2 supports backward compatibility, especially for PS1 games. While it's not the cheapest option, at least you don't have to sweat and go to a confusing setup like on the ePSXe Emulator.

You can still find good second-hand PS2 on websites like eBay or Amazon for $60 to $80. While you're still at it, you may also buy some PS2 hit games, like the legendary "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas," "Resident Evil 4," or "The Warrior."

