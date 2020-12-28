'Cyberpunk 2077' Android Version Is Actually a Ransomware, Warns Cyber Expert: Here's What Could Happen Once Downloaded

Feeling tempted to download 'Cyberpunk 2077' on your Android smartphones? Don't, because it's ransomware.

Hackers and cybercriminals are targetting vulnerable smartphone users, mostly Android, by disguising the virus as a beta version of "Cyberpunk 2077" for mobile devices. It is available to download for free from cyberpunk2077mobile(dot)com, but the listing is obviously fake.

Tatyana Shishkova, a malware analyst at Kaspersky, dived more in-depth into the scam. She had downloaded the content from the fake website, which imitates the Google Play Store. The website claims to have amassed over at least 1,000 downloads. It even has some feel-good reviews about the fake beta game, saying it's "adequate" for a beta.

In fact, criminals do not only attack smartphone users. The same authors of fake 'Cyberpunk 2077' also distribute its malware on Windows and demand $1,000 in bitcoin within ten hours.

What Would Happen If You Downloaded It?

The website mentions that the game is over 3 GB, although it barely reaches 5 MB after downloaded. It weirdly requests access to some critical files on the device, like photos and videos. Once a user grants permission, a ransom demand will pop up.

The scammer demands $500 from each device and provides a Bitcoin address within the notification. If the Bitcoin is not sent in ten hours, all the files will be permanently locked and deleted. Any attempts to delete the ransomware will be futile and resulting in file loss.

"You'll need a decryption key in order to unlock your files. Your files will be deleted when the timer runs out, so you better hurry. You have 10 hours to find your key. When you pay 500$ to the Bitcoin address below, you will need to send a single proof to our email address, and if the receipt is correct, your code to decrypt our files to your email address," the notification warns, in a very garbled English.

What Is Ransomware?

Ransomware is a type of malware threat that locks most of your files in exchange for cash or bitcoin. Sometimes, it threatens to publish its victims' data to the public until the ransom is paid.

Besides fake software and games, one of the most common practices among scammers is phone fraud. What it does is alerting vulnerable people who do not know about the virus whatsoever and gives a contactable phone number so they could lure them into purchasing something to "keep them safe."

However, if you've been affected by the 'Cyberpunk 2077' ransom, do not panic. Kaspersky rolls out a lengthy detail of how to get your files back without costing a single penny out of your pocket here.

"Cyberpunk 2077" is available on most major gaming platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia, and PC through trusted online or physical retailers.

