5 Recommended History-Rich Video Games Like 'Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War'

Treyarch and Activision's latest "Call of Duty" title, "Black Ops Cold War," brings the players to the memory lane of the post World War 2 geopolitical tension between the US and the Soviet Union in the late 1940s to the early 1990s.

It really is a perfect FPS game to unleash your inner historian, especially if you're an avid fan of classical wars and politics. If you have completed all the quests in the "Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War" campaign and are looking to move on, there are many other history-rich games that you may want to get your hands on. These 5, however, are our recommendation, and they should be kept on your radar as the winter holiday sales rollout.

Battlefield 1

Regarded as one of the best "Battlefield" game in years, "Battlefield 1" takes you on five different journeys during World War 1 in the 1910s.

You get to feel the shoes of Daniel Edwards (a British tank driver), Clyde Blackburn (a warcraft pilot and a con artist), Luca Cocchiola (a member of the Italian Arditi unit), Frederick Bishop (an Australian veteran messenger), and Zara Ghufran (a Bedouin rebel working alongside Lawrence of Arabia).

"Battlefield 1" is available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Next is "Assassin's Creed Odyssey," often hailed as the best "Assassin's Creed" game ever. "Odyssey" takes you back to 431 BCE, during the dark Peloponnesian War between states in ancient Greece. You may choose Alexios or Kassandra as your preferred protagonist, and they can choose to fight for either Athens or Sparta.

"Assassin's Creed Odyssey" is available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia.

Red Dead Redemption 2

"Red Dead Redemption 2" is an emotional ride of Arthur Morgan, an outlaw and a lethal hitman, during the Old West's downfall era. Morgan must face the dilemma between his ideals and the gang that raised him while being chased from every corner by his gang's rival and corrupt lawmakers.

"Red Dead Redemption 2" is available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia.

Call of Duty: World War II

More from the "Call of Duty" franchise, "World War II" is a must-have title if you're more into modern World War 2 history. Set in the European theatre, it centers around Ronald "Red" Daniels and his quest to bring peace to the world on the brink of tyranny.

"Call of Duty: World War II" is available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

Ghost of Tsushima

Lastly, we have "Ghost of Tsushima" for those who love the Japanese feudal era. The game takes you on a samurai's journey, namely Jin Sakai, and his quest to protect Tsushima Island from the first Mongol invasion of Japan. Plus, it's an open-world game, so that gives you so much to explore.

"Ghost of Tsushima" is available exclusively on PS4.

