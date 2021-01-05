'FIFA 21' Ultimate Team SBC: How to Complete Milinkovic-Savic Headliners Challenge

EA Sports has rolled out a laundry list of great ballers for their "Headliners" promo in "FIFA 21" Ultimate Team mode. This time, it's Lazio's tireless 88-rated midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, which isn't too much of a big jump from his base gold 85-rated card.

Savic has been the motor of Lazio, creating spaces for the attacking players like Ciro Immobile while contributing heavily with the defensive line. Dubbed as "Paul Pogba from Serbia," the 25-year-old has established himself as one of the most lethal ball suppliers in the league and racked up six assists and three goals from 17 matches in all competitions this season.

Here is everything we know about Sergej Milinkovic-Savic "Headliners" card: requirements, solutions, price, detailed stats, and is it worth the hassle or not.

Milinkovic-Savic Requirements

To obtain Milinkovic-Savic's Headliners card, you need to finish two elements of the quest, "Lazio" and "Serie A TIM." Each component has a unique set of requirements, and you can check them out below.

Lazio

Number of players from Lazio: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 80

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Premium Electrum Players Pack

Serie A TIM

Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

This card will ultimately cost you somewhere between 170,000 to 180,000 coins, depending on your solution and whether if you have SBC fodder cards or not. Check out the solution here.

Is This Card Worth the Hassle?

If you run an Italian Serie A team, this well-rounded card is a must-go. Just like in real life, while Savic's pace is not that great, fantastic 88-rated stats on physicality and 85 on passing make Savic a deadly option in the midfield.

With 89 ratings on shot power, 86 on finishing and 86 on long shots, Savic is an ideal option for desperate shots outside the penalty box during the stoppage time when you're thrilling one-nil against your opponent. With good positioning (85) and excellent dribbling skills, Savic can create spaces for himself and for other players.

Plus, you can get a whopping 162 rare gold cards as additional rewards from the two challenges, and you can trade them to make up for all the coins you've lost.

Check out Milinkovic-Savic's "Headliners" stats below.

Pace 73 Acceleration 70 Sprint Speed 76

Shooting 85 Positioning 85 Finishing 86 Shot Power 89 Long Shots 86 Volleys 80 Penalties 60

Passing 85 Vision 90 Crossing 68 Free Kick 80 Short Passing 90 Long Passing 90 Curve 83

Dribbling 86 Agility 66 Balance 65 Reactions 86 Ball Control 91 Dribbling 89 Composure 87

Defense 83 Interceptions 82 Heading 90 Def. Awareness 82 Standing Tackle 83 Sliding Tackle 78

Physical 88 Jumping 88 Stamina 88 Strength 91 Aggression 82



"FIFA 21" is available on most major gaming platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

