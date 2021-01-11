Best Intel Motherboards for Gaming in 2021: ASRock Z390 Phantom Gaming ITX,MSI MAG B460M Mortar WiFi,and More!

When you're an avid gamer who spends hours and hours in front of the screen to play your favorite titles, investing an immense chunk amount of money on excellent motherboards is a must. It's a serious business that needs so much consideration as motherboards are the base where you build your PC.

No matter how fantastic your setup is, a terrible choice of motherboard could cost a lot. Here are our top five picks for the best Intel motherboards for gaming that should be on your radar in 2021.

ASRock Z390 Phantom Gaming ITX



First, we have the ASRock Z390 Phantom Gaming ITX motherboard, one of the best in its line-up when it comes to overclocking. The Z390 is a no-brainer if you're looking for a motherboard to support up to Intel's Core i9-9900K. The WiFi support starts from 1,73GB/s at a very reasonable price of $400-500 at Amazon. Check out the full specification here.

Asus ROG Maximus XII Extreme



Built for Comet Lake Core i9, ASUS Republic of Gamer (ROG) Maximus XII Extreme should on on your lookout if you want to show off. The Maximus XII allows you to get the highest clock speed off your 10900K at a godlike performance, and it's one of the highest performing Z490 boards that the gaming industry could offer today.

However, the price may be a little bit of a letdown because it starts from $800 to up to $1,000 from various retailers. Check out the full specification here.

Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Ultra



However, if you're on a heavily strict budget, Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Ultra is a good option. With only $290 at Amazon, you can get yourself a neat-looking board that supports Intel 8th and 9th gen and up to 128 GB DDR4 RAM with triple M2 slots for your NVMe SSD needs.

The Z390 Aorus Ultra may come across too flashy for many, but considering the price, this is a fantastic value for an Intel board. Check out the full specification here.

MSI MAG B460M Mortar WiFi



Without exploiting the price tag too much, MSI MAG B460M Mortar WiFi is a go-to for many. Not only does it support up to Intel 10th generation, the B460M only costs as much as $250 on online retailers. This bad boy may not have 10GB LAN and a plethora of M.2 slots, but who needs them all anyway when you're already content with a quality B460 motherboard? The full specification goes here.

Gigabyte X299X Designare 10G



Lastly, we have Gigabyte X299X Designare 10G; the best ATX X299 motherboard Gigabyte could offer. It's specifically designed for the 48 lanes of Intel's 10th generation Core Extreme processor and equipped with Intel X550 dual 10GB/s ethernet and four-drive M.2 expander card. Check out the full specification here.

