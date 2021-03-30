Xbox Series X Restock Tracker for April: Walmart, GameStop and Other Stores to Buy Microsoft Console

Xbox Series X restocks are happening anytime this week. Restocks occur on different dates for different retailers all over the U.S. Fortunately, there are online trackers to get the fastest update on when and where you can buy the new Microsoft console.

Techradar is offering one of the best trackers alert available online. The tracker includes details of when and where to buy Xbox Series X restocks in the coming week. Their Xbox Series X online tracker is a Twitter account of the user @mattswider. The account constantly provides real-time updates for new stocks. An example of an alert would look like this:

🚨>90mins to Xbox restock / 2hrs to PS5 🌟Walmart🌟



THIS IS THE BIG ONE🐳



PS5 Digital https://t.co/znn5fqVNI1

PS5 Disc https://t.co/fOQxCworac

Xbox Series X https://t.co/rDu9ZnRy1i

Xbox Series S https://t.co/wU69mKu7Oi



My how to buy it tips @techradar: https://t.co/LjreRk1bbs — Matt Swider (tracking PS5 / Xbox / GPU restock) (@mattswider) March 4, 2021

Keep in mind that the average sell time of an Xbox is no less than three minutes. Customers don't hold back purchasing these restock immediately. With that said, it would be best if you got ready every minute after the alert goes off.

Their site also estimated the potential dates for restocks of major retailers in the U.S. Here is a complete update as of today.

Antonline

According to the retailer's Twitter account, they replenish Xbox Series X restocks once a week. The retailer restocked their PS5 and Series S last week. This week, the tracker is expecting news for Xbox Series X. The retailer also sells games and accessories with their Series X unit.

Amazon

Amazon only has a handful of restock dates, and they tend to sell out quickly. The last update happened on Tuesday, March 23. This online tracker released updates that lasted for only two minutes before the Xbox Series X restocks sold out. Series S lasted a bit longer but eventually sold out on the same date. There is no news when will be the next restock. However, the tracker is remaining on high alert for possible updates.

Best Buy

There is a 75 percent possibility that restocks are coming in this retailer on April 2, Friday. The retailer constantly has constantly restocked itself with the next-gen console every Friday for six weeks in a row now. The restock time happens between 12 pm and 3 pm EDT. Also, keep in mind that the retailer is an online-only order and in-store pickup service. You would have to schedule getting it three to five days later than your purchase.

GameStop

Xbox Series X restocks may happen sometime from March 30, Thursday, and onwards on GameStop. The restocking time occurs in the afternoon. GameStop Series X often comes in bundles. While these bundles can cost more, they have better availability in the market. It might well worth be your money to buy complete packed-in games and accessories to enjoy your new console.

Microsoft

The official store has available stocks throughout the week. However, their products sell out in three minutes or less. For what it's worth though, some people cancel their orders midway or find their credit card rejected in the middle of an order. Keep refreshing the system for 5 to 15 minutes after an alert, and you might get the chance to snag one for yourself.

Target

Rumored dates for restock might happen on April 1 or 8. Target restocks itself every two weeks, and the last restock news was the PS5 on March 25, Thursday. However, Target is low on their Xbox products. It might be possible to wait for four weeks before the restocks happen. The products go live at 7 am-8 am EDT.

