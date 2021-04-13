Stimulus Check Tracker: How to File Missing Stimulus Payment, Recovery Rebate Credit and More

Even if you are having problems with your stimulus checks and payments, the IRS makes itself clear: it does not want your call. IRS offers only the information present in irs.gov and the "Get My Payment" tool. Fortunately, you could use a few online options to track your stimulus payment.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) provides an online portal for anything related to your stimulus payments. "Get My Payment" helps eligible Americans see how much they are entitled to receive and the delivery status of their stimulus checks. For any other inquiries or problems unrelated to these two categories, you would, unfortunately, have to search for answers elsewhere.

Missing Stimulus Money

Even if you are properly eligible to receive your stimulus check, some people find their money missing. These include people who received the wrong stimulus payment amount, received a letter confirming delivery when no payment arrived, or experience having money missing from a previous stimulus check.

At this point, you could try applying for a Recovery Rebate Credit on your 2020 tax return. A Recovery Rebate Credit is a special one-time benefit for people who did not receive the right amount of their stimulus check because their circumstances have significantly changed. This automatically prompts IRS to research your account and start a payment trace to confirm if you are eligible and lack payment money.

Cnet reported that to file your Recovery Rebate Credit, fill up the worksheet IRS would provide you. This could be the 2020 Form 1040 or Form 1040-SR. You would be required to provide a few personal information and your IRS letter that "confirmed" you received the stimulus payment, Notice 1444 Your Economic Impact Payment and submit it with your 2020 tax record to complete the claim.

Be warned that it is also possible for your stimulus money to be garnished by banks and other existing credits. If this is the situation, you could try calling your bank or creditors to ask for the details. You could also file a request to a local court to temporarily stop the garnishment if your money has been mistakenly seized from you.

Other Options to Trace Your Stimulus Checks

When filing your payment trace, you need to be aware of the actual money you are due. Try checking some online calculators to compute the correct amount of stimulus payment you are entitled to receive, including the plus-up factor and your dependent's share.

You could also try using the USPS Service tracker to track the delivery status of your stimulus payment check deposits. Availing this service would not only inform you about the delivery date of your stimulus check but also all the other parcels you are supposed to receive in your name.

There are many different online trackers you can currently use on the internet. Try them out to correctly compute and monitor the status of your stimulus check payment.



