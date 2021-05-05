Latest iPhone 13 Leak Reveals Pro Max Design: Bigger Camera, Dimensions Teased!

Apple's iPhone 13 has been the talk of the town over the past few weeks, and it's unlikely the hype will end any time soon. After all, new leaks suggest that the new smartphone is closer to reality (and production).

A lot has been said about the iPhone 13's new camera layout, overall design and feel, as well as minor changes like a smaller notch. Now, the latest rumors point to the design of the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, which are in line with the recent leaks about the phone's specs.

iPhone 13 Pro Max Specs and Rumors: Size Matters!

In a new video by Unbox Therapy, YouTuber Lewis Hilsenteger got his hands on a detailed model of the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Right off at the bat, Hilsenteger noticed the light weight of the model and the size of the cameras at first look.

As Forbes noted, the size of the rear camera modules really stood out. Obviously, they are way bigger than that of iPhone 12 Pro Max. The YouTuber even made sure to measure the diameter of the modules and compare it to its predecessors to highlight the differences.

It was then revealed that the iPhone 13 Pro Max camera modules are 16.99mm each, a 20 percent increase in size compared to the 14.10mm diameter of the iPhone 12 Pro Max cameras.

While no specific details about the quality of the iPhone 13 Pro Max camera were revealed, it is worth mentioning that the base iPhone 13 has been rumored to have a focal length of 1/1.7″ and a 48-megapixel source sensor.

On the other hand, Hilsenteger also measured the rumored smaller notch of the upcoming Apple smartphone. In his measurement, there is a 30 percent decrease in the notch of the iPhone 13 Pro Max compared to the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

iPhone 13 Pro Max Leaks: OLED Display and 120Hz Refresh Rate

On other news, as ItechPost reported earlier, the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max are said to have OLED displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate.

The rumor came from Korean website, The Elec, who also highlighted that Samsung will be providing Apple with the LTPO OLED panels to achieve the desired refresh rate.

For those not familiar, having a 120 Hz refresh rate will allow for a smoother content display and scrolling. In comparison, the iPhone 12 and its other variants only support 60Hz refresh rate. The iPad Pro have supported 120Hz refresh rate since 2017, so the talk about the new iPhone model getting the improvement as well is a massive leap.

Nonetheless, these rumors should be taken with a grain of salt. As usual, nothing is official until Apple announces the new smartphone and its specs.

The phone is expected to be released some time in the last quarter of 2021, with some rumors pointing to an late September release.

