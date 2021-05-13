Xbox Series X Restock Update: How to Pre-Order Next-Gen Console

After months of intense competition in the market, Microsoft is introducing a new program that could finally give you better chances in buying their Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S console. A pre-order system is now available through the Xbox Insider program.

Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PS5 are next-generation consoles that deliver the best gaming experience up to date. The Xbox Series X, in particular, is only priced at $500 and already features 4k video and 120Hz refresh rates, 3.8GHz AMD Zen 2-based processor, 12-teraflop AMD RDNA 2 GPU, 16 GB memory, and 1 TB NVMe SSD.

For months now, buying these three consoles has been a challenge. Despite constant restocks, online stores put up these consoles for mere minutes before completely selling out. Almost all major retailers in the U.S. share this type of story.

Xbox Insider Program Pre-Order

Xbox Insider tweeted a new proposal for gamers who have not yet succeeded in buying the Xbox console. A new Console Purchase Pilot is now available in the Xbox Insider Hub. The tweet noted that the Console Purchase Pilot is available on Windows 10 and Xbox One consoles.

#XboxInsiders interested in the Console Purchase Pilot can now join from the Xbox Insider Hub app on Windows 10 (in addition to Xbox One consoles). Please note, if selected you will still need to purchase a console from the Xbox Store (using an Xbox console). pic.twitter.com/bi3CFuqKb9 — Xbox Insider (@xboxinsider) May 12, 2021

Metro reported that people who are part of the Xbox Insider program can register for a chance to reserve an Xbox Series X/S. This means that when restocks happen, you can get first dibs on buying the supply. Unfortunately, spots are limited. Also, even if you are registered to the Xbox Insider Program, it is not a guarantee that you can immediately get the reservation.

Xbox Support instructs two different ways to register in the Xbox Insider program.

For gamers using the Xbox One console, you should:

Go to "Store" from the "Home" option. If you do not see the Store, scroll down to "Add More" until you see the Store Tile.

Choose "Search"

Type "insider" and select the "Xbox Insider Bundle"

Select "Get" or "Install" to register

Follow the instructions afterward.

For gamers using Windows 10 devices, you should

Press "Start" or the "Windows Icon" and type in "store" or directly enter "Microsoft Store."

Type "insider" and select the "Xbox Insider Hub"

Select "Get" or "Install" to register

Follow the instructions afterward.

Xbox Series X Restock Update

There are also exciting updates for Xbox Series X restocks in the U.S. Cnet reported that they are "Very Confident" on a restock date sometime "May 16 at 11:59 PM ET." The article pointed out three specific retailers to look out for:

Best Buy - Expecting major restocks before the end of the week, but no particular date when

Target - May 13-16. Unfortunately, it is not specified what date or time the stocks will come in

Walmart - May 13, 2:30 PM ET. Constantly has supplies and updates information through their Twitter account.

Increase Your Chances to Buy Xbox Series X Restocks

To increase your chances when buying the console online, you must register in the Xbox Insider program to get the latest update.

Next, you must bookmark these major retailers, create your account and save your payment details. When the restocks come in, you must also try buying online. Try following some online trackers to get more restock updates. Do not get confident by relying on one program when purchasing the Xbox Series X.



