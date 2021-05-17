Earlier this year, reports surfaced about the iPhone 12 and MagSafe wireless chargers being health hazards for certain people. An experiment showed that the smartphone has a strong magnet that could potentially affect or maybe even destroy the electronic field of a Pacemaker device, causing severe damage to the heart.

However, a new report came out and updated the the true health risk of the device.

With the internet flooded on the talks of the incoming iPhone 13, health implications and securities with the iPhone 12 need to be dealt entirely. Apple remains a popular choice among consumers for its seamless software integration and fantastic technology. However, these features are being tested if they could be safe for all users

Apple iPhone 12 Health Hazard

7News Australia reported back in February about two doctors who got curious about the iPhone's charging magnet. They tried a simple experiment and discovered that the iPhone's magnet was strong enough to stick to a refrigerator. It brought out questions about whether the magnet would be strong enough to affect a Pacemaker, a small device responsible for sending electrical pulses to help a patient's heartbeat at a normal rate.

This device is often inserted near the chest through minor surgery, so taking it out because you are using your iPhone is not an option.



Apple iPhone 12 Health Hazard: FDA Investigation Reveals Low Patient Risk

In these last few days, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted a serious investigation of the issue. While the results are favorable to Apple, the company is not taking any chances and brought out a new support document and user advice.

As Forbes reported, FDA released a statement saying that "We believe the risk to patients is low, and the agency is not aware of any adverse events associated with this issue at this time." Fortunately, experiments show no adverse results from the exposure.

However, FDA noted that while iPhone 12 magnets has a low risk, future electyronic gadgets with strong magnets--like the iPhone 13--might not be the same. With that said, there might be potential future risks that cannot be determined today.

Apple released its official statement through an Apple Support page. After describing the magnet components available on iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and MagSafe accessories, Apple commented that these magnets and electromagnetic fields might interfere with other medical devices.

As such, the company advised that for those who have medical devices such as Pacemakers and defibrillators that "use sensors and respond to magnets or radios," they should use their iPhone while ensuring there is a safe distance from the said devices. The recommended distance is six inches or 15 cm apart, and 12 inches or 30 cm if charging wirelessly.

Ultimately, it is best to consult your personal physician if you need to maintain a safer distance or separate from your iPhone 12 with strong magnets. If you suspect your iPhone or MagSate accessory to be directly interfering with your medical device, then stop using it and shut it down immediately.

