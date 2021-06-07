AMD Ryzen 7 5800X vs. Intel Core i7: Specs and Performance Benchmarks—Which Should You Buy?

If you're thinking of building a gaming rig, then you might face the Intel versus AMD processor debate. A comparison on the Ryzen 7 5800X, Core i7-10700K, and Core i7-11700K has been reported in terms of benchmark, performance, and price. You can choose which one of these three options will best suit you by reading the results below.

Ryzen 7 5800X, Core i7-10700K, and Core i7-11700K generally have similar performance ratings. They could all handle games running on 1080p, 1440p, and even 4k. All three are cheaper than flagship processors in the market, but they still run as the expensive alternative among the mid-range processors available.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X has 8 CPU cores and 16 threads. It has a clock speed between 3.8 GHz to 4.7 GHz. The processor also has 32 MB Cache and TSMC 7nm FinFET technology.

Retailer price for AMD Ryzen 7 5800X ranges between $430 to $480.

Intel Core i7-10700K

Intel Core i7-10700K has 8 CPU cores and 16 threads. It has a clock speed between 3.8 GHz to 5.1 GHz. The processor also has 16 MB Cache and 14 nm technology.

Retailer price for Intel Core i7-10700K is $319.99

Intel Core i7-11700K

Intel Core i7-11700K has 8 CPU cores and 16 threads. It has a clock speed between 3.6 GHz to 5.0 GHz. The processor also has 16 MB Cache and 14 nm technology.

Retailer price for Intel Core i7-11700K is $359.99

Read Also: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, 3080 Ti Release Date, Pre-Order Details, Specs and More [RUMOR]

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X vs. Intel Core i7: Specs and Performance Benchmarks

Tech Spot tested these out on 32 different games and reported benchmarking results through graphs. Overall, the experience for these games is almost exactly the same. Ryzen 7 5800X gains an edge in performance by a mere 3-4 percent difference with Core i7-11700K.

In all these tests, Ryzen 7 5800X showed domination with frames per second (FPS) performance improvement. It could outperform both Intel processors by being 6 percent faster when rendering in-game content. The changes indicated are noticeable to gamers playing "Call of Duty: Warzone," "War Thunder," and "World War Z."

AMD loses its edge, however, when the games are being run at 4K. Instead, all three processors show virtually the same performance results, with approximately 1-2 percent differences.

Which Processor Should You Buy?

Although minimal, AMD Ryzen 7 5800X has shown a superior edge when processing most games. Note, however, that the Ryzen 7 5800X stands as the most expensive in the market. You can save a hundred dollars more and instead buy a higher-end processor.

If you have the money, Intel Core i7-11700K is the better choice for long-term planning. While AMD has a boosted performance, its components and the compatible motherboard are mostly limited to AMD merchandise. Intel serves as a better budget alternative if you plan when buying different rigs, motherboards, and SSD memory sticks to pair it with.

Lastly, if you don't mind sacrificing the extra performance edge from the recent releases, the old Intel Core i7-10700K processor is still one of the best choices. Not only is it cheap, but it is tested and capable of running the latest games available today.



Related Article: Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake With 5.0GHz: Specs, Graphics Performance and More