Fourth Stimulus Check Tracker: $2000 Payment Still Possible Amid Positive Impact of 2nd, 3rd Stimulus Waves

The proposal for a fourth stimulus check is gaining support as it takes one step closer to becoming real. The Congress and White House officials have given their statement about another relief payment. Here is the latest update available for the possible next wave of stimulus check payments.

You probably came across multiple internet articles hinting about an ongoing fourth stimulus check payment. Most of these are probably fake. Instead, what is real is the fact that many different representatives of Congress have pushed proposals for another wave of relief payment to the White House.

As of time of writing, the White House is not ruling out the proposal for a fourth stimulus check. Yahoo! Finance reported that the president himself would support it.

$2000 Payment Still Possible

Proposals for relief aid to help Americans overcome the financial crisis of the pandemic continues to grow. Many different proposals have been submitted, and in the event that the White House finally approves it, you can expect one of these programs to be used as the fourth stimulus check.

An online petition on change.org proposes to give $2,000 recurring monthly payments for the whole duration of the pandemic. This is to support families and their children who run small business establishments and have lost all their income in the lockdown period of the pandemic.

A total of 21 members of the senator wrote to the president, saying, "We urge you to include ($1200) recurring direct payments and automatic unemployment insurance extensions tied to economic conditions in your Build Back Better long-term economic plan. This crisis is far from over, and families deserve certainty that they can put food on the table and keep a roof over their heads."

Seven members from the House of Ways and Means Committee also sent a letter addressing the president that a $1400 fourth and fifth stimulus payment will help 12 million people out of poverty. They expressed that stimulus check payments have been an effective solution for the crisis and should be supported while the pandemic continues.

Fourth Stimulus Check Update

Up to date, the White House has not rejected any of these proposals. On the flip side, however, it means that neither one has been accepted either.

President Biden has not responded directly to any of these pleas for a fourth stimulus check. However, press secretary Jen Psaki said that "The President is certainly open to a range of ideas... He's happy to hear from a range of ideas on what would be most effective and what's most important to the economy moving forward,"

With the growing support on the fourth "stimmy," it is possible for the proposal to move towards approval sometime soon.

While waiting, however, you can try reclaiming other financial benefits you might qualify for from the government. Some of the relief aid available are:



