Samsung Invents Skin-Like Stretchable Health Tracker With OLED Display: Blood Pressure, Electromyogram Readings Teased!

Samsung is promoting a new level of technology, one that accurately tells your health conditions. Get a first look at the stretchable OLED screen Samsung developed to improve the world of medicine.

This new screen has many functions, including a prototype heart rate monitor.

The big success of smartwatches is opening up possibilities of increased health awareness. Not only have smartwatches grown to be powerful and intuitive bits of technology, but these watches are easy to attach as a small band around your wrist.

Samsung is bringing up a bigger but equally efficient piece of technology with their stretchable OLED screen.

Samsung Stretchable OLED Skin Display

As you can imagine, the new stretchable OLED screen is a modified skin display device.

Market Research Telecast reported that the device consists of a small computer mounted to an extendable screen that attaches around the arm. This flexible skin surface easily sticks to a person's skin and could also be extended up to 30% of its shape capacity.

The stretchable screen sizes up to around three inches, with another three inches for the computer body. Techradar offered an image of this device in its testing phase.

The stretchable OLED screen is supposedly placed over the veins below the wrist so the indicator could read the pumping of blood through its stretchable fabric, called elastomer. The overall technology is non-invasive and should feel natural to anybody wearing it. Also, the stretchable screen OLED has a sticky property, withstands heat and resists liquid splashes. This is done to free people from worry that the device would come off in their day-to-day activities. In fact, you could also shower and exercise without it falling off.

Health Care Tracker

Samsung creates a wearable device in hopes of helping you measure necessary biometric data, primarily on your heartbeat. Later updates on this wearable technology aim to monitor metrics such as peripheral oxygen saturation, electromyogram readings, and even blood pressure.

Samsung said that the device should be relatively safe for adults, children, infants, and even patients with certain diseases.

Unfortunately, the stretchable OLED screen is currently in its development phase. This means that the technology is in the process of testing and creation from Samsung developers. Therefore, the stretchable OLED screen is not yet available for any market or hospital today.

Regardless, the stretchable OLED screen shows a lot of potential for future updates. Moreover, it is a clear indicator that health care technology is taking leaps of advancement.

Also, Samsung seems successful in creating their stretchable OLED display. Not only does it work well, but it shows utility and usability for active patenting or users.

Samsung advertises its technology to have a lot of user adaptability, especially on its smartphone technology. However, Samsung is also catching up to the innovative smartwatch by creating its own unique version of a health care tracker!



