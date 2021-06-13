'Just Dance 2022' Song List, Release Date, Pre-Order: Todrick Hall Exclusive Song, Sweat 3 Other Modes

"Just Dance" is back, and Ubisoft is bringing along music from Todrick Hall, more game modes, and a whole lot of dancing for you and your family and friends.

'Just Dance 2022' Song List and Exclusive Track

"Just Dance 2022" will feature over 40 songs, and it will have over 700 tracks on "Just Dance Unlimited," the game's paid subscription service, Gamepur reported. A free one-month trial of the subscription will be included with a copy of the new game.

"Just Dance Unlimited" features all of the all-time favorite tracks, exclusive songs, as well as themed seasonal content which is added throughout the year to make the gamified dancing experience even more fun.

Todrick Hall is featured in this year's game as well.

The celebrity performer, singer, and choreographer--better known for his talented work on YouTube and his appearance on "RuPaul's Drage Race"--will have his famous single "Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels" as one of the tracks in the game.

In the announcement trailer Ubisoft posted on their YouTube channel, Hall also revealed that he and the "Just Dance" team collaborated in creating an exclusive version of his single--with new lyrics handcrafted specifically for the game. Written with "so much sass," Hall said dancing to the song will give players so much confidence just as he intended with his 2019 single.

Other songs included in the track are "Believer" by Imagine Dragons, and "Level Up" by Ciara, according to Gamepur.

'Just Dance 2022' Modes

The dance-along game has many options for single players and multiplayers.

Dancers get to choose how easy or difficult the choreography will be and can even set challenges for themselves. Game modes in the past versions of "Just Dance" include Alternate Routines, Breakdown Mode, Dance Lab, Dance Quest, Double Rumble, Just Create and Just Dance Machine.

For the new game, Ubisoft confirmed that Sweat Mode, Co-op Mode, Quickplay Mode, and World Dance Floor will be coming to the 2022 version.

Sweat Mode will have dancers have fun while exercising, while even starting their own routine. Co-op Mode, meanwhile, allows players to team up with their friends.

You also don't need a dedicated controller to track your dance moves. With the Just Dance Controller app downloaded on your smartphone, that's all you need to start tracking your moves.

#JustDance2022 is coming this November 🎊! Get ready to turn up the volume and let loose! 👯 pic.twitter.com/y6BGDNwt2K — Just Dance 2022 (@justdancegame) June 12, 2021

'Just Dance 2022' Release Date

"Just Dance 2022" will launch on November 4, 2021, Eurogamer said. It'll be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox 5 series, Xbox One, and Stadia. Unfortunately, it won't be releasing on the Wii, Wii U, or PC.

The game is $49.99 and you can preorder the game on their Ubisoft Store or on Amazon today.

