Stimulus Check Tracker: What to Do If Your Stimulus Payment Was Stolen

Are you missing some stimulus money? There could be many reasons for this, including the possibility that someone stole it from your mailbox. Here are the different reasons why you could be missing money and what to do to take it back.

The Biden Administration puts aside over $1.9 trillion money in their program to provide financial aid. They aim to give all that money to eligible Americans to assist them and their families in times of crisis. For this reason, the government is willing to help you if you have any suspicions about stolen stimulus money.

Cnet reported that recently, malicious actors are creating new scams and hacks to try and steal your stimulus money. While you try your best to stay secure online, these people often get away with theft.

As mentioned, there are many different reasons why your stimulus money could go missing. Each situation will have a different solution. Check which of these conditions are similar to your current circumstance.

Stimulus Check Payment Could be Delayed

The delivery schedule for your stimulus check payment could take anywhere between two weeks to 90 days. IRS reported that third stimulus checks are scheduled for distribution until December 31, 2021. Unfortunately, your check might be one of these delayed deliveries.

You could also check on the IRS "Get My Payment" tool to get the payment date from the IRS. Also, you can sign-up for the Informed Delivery service from the USPS. Both methods should give you a date when to expect the arrival of your stimulus check.

Payment Status Not Available

Sometimes, you might also get a message in the IRS "Get My Payment" saying "Payment Status Not Available." Unfortunately, this would imply that the IRS did not issue any stimulus check payments in your name. Another possibility is that the IRS is in the process of validating your eligibility and stimulus budget.

It is recommended that you immediately file your 2021 Tax Returns to update your eligibility for the stimulus check money. Also, your updated information could get you financial aid for your dependents or newborn children.

Payment Trace for Missing Money

Since, unfortunately, the IRS does not take calls regarding your stimulus transactions, you have to apply and process a Payment Trace request instead. You can also use this method for any money missing from the first, second, or third stimulus check payments.

You are required to submit Forms 1040, 1040-SR, and the confirmation letter IRS mails you, called Notice 1444. Submit these documents directly to the IRS office to begin the Payment Trace

EIP Debit Card or Stimulus Check Payment Gets Stolen

Unfortunately, circumstances where your stimulus money was properly delivered but stolen directly from your mailbox are also possible. Note that when receiving your stimulus check or EIP (Economic Impact Payment) card, the letter should have a US Department of the Treasury seal. If you do not see the seal, someone might have replaced your money with a dummy.

If you simply misplaced the EIP card, you can try calling 800-240-8100 and request a replacement.

However, if you suspect that money is really stolen by a package thief or through an identity thief, you can inform both the FTC (Federal Trade Commission) and IRS by visiting IdentityTheft.gov. Both agencies will give you a personal recovery plan for your money and provide steps to protect yourself from any similar attempts.



