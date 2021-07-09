'Genshin Impact' Free Primogem Codes on Inazuma Region Update: How to Get Codes, Other Map Details

"Genshin Impact" 2.0 is officially revealed! The third biggest city, "Inazuma," is previewed, featuring new maps, characters and gameplay! The story lore also moves forward as the Traveler finally comes face to face with "The Immovable God and The Eternal Euthymia" Raiden Shogun. Lastly, to celebrate Inazuma's release, you get to redeem up to 300 free Primogems!

Leaks and teasers for Inazuma have flooded the internet these last few weeks. However, "Genshin Impact" made things official with their five-minute video trailer. Players finally get the confirmation they have been waiting for!



'Genshin Impact' Inazuma Region Update

Inazuma Region takes heavy inspiration from Japanese culture. Most of its buildings, including the ones inside the dungeon, show some form of Japanese architecture and inspiration (complete with paper lanterns and nature-related designs!). Its citizens are also seen wearing clothes based on either samurai armor or kimonos.

All previously leaked characters are also featured in the video trailer:

Kamisato Ayaka (Cryo Sword - 5 star)

Yoimiya (Pyro Archer - 5 Star)

Sayu (Anemo Claymore - 4 Star)

Gorou (Geo Bow - 5 Star)

Sara (Electro - Rarity Unknown)

Kokomi (Hydro Catalyst - Rarity Unknown)

Tohma/Toma/Touma (Pyro Polearm - 4 or 5 Star)

Raiden Shogun - (Electro Archon Baal - 5 Star)

Yae (Electro Catalyst - 5 Star)

Gamespot also reported the areas in the Inazuma region like Grand Narukami Shrine, Sacred Sakura on the mountain of Narukami Island, Mt. Yougou, Tatarasuna, and Musoujin Gorge, the iconic island created by the slash of the Electro Archon.

Unfortunately, no further mention was given to the six new Inazuma domains: Court of Momiji Dye, Court of Pansy, Court of Sunagre, Castle of Scrolls, Tutelage: King of Thieves, and Tutelage: A Thousand Scrolls. These areas might be revealed in the gameplay instead.

Lastly, The Indian Express updated new "Genshin Impact" enemies spotted such as a Pyro Hypostasis, Perpetual Mechanical Array, and an upgraded version of Maguu Kenki.

'Genshin Impact' Free Primogems Codes in Update 2.0

"Genshin Impact" also released three new codes for free! These codes would only be valid for 24 hours:

AS6BQKLY9GLD - 100 Primogems + 10 Mystic enhancement ores

GBNA9J5H9Y4H - Primogems + 5 Hero's wits

LS6T4L9ZZ7TH - 100 Primogems + 50,000 Mora

You can claim these free Primogems by following the steps below:

Log in to your Genshin Impact account on mobile or PC

Open your Profile Icon on the top left corner of the screen

Open "Settings" and "Account"

Open "Redeem Now" and input the codes above. You can only paste one code at a time.

Click on "Exchange"

The Primogems, Enhancement Ores, Hero's Wits, and Mora will be delivered to your Mail

Open your Mail and click "Claim All"

Another method to redeem the code is to:

Visit genshin.mihoyo.com/en/gift and log in to your account.

Manually select the server you're currently playing on

Enter the redeem code

Provide your username and server

Tap "Redeem"

The rewards will automatically be added to your account

