SpaceX Starlink App Launches Major Update For New 90000 Users: How to Install New Update

Are you hooked up to the Starlink internet service provider? A big update was recently added on Starlink's mobile app that helps users easily track their internet performance. Download the update now and take a peek at its cool new features!

SpaceX Starlink is popularly known as a satellite internet service straight from outer space. The company advertises itself on selling internet services anywhere around the globe through its satellite system, which orbits around the Earth. The company is still in its beta program but has already started its service since last year.

The company recently told the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) that they have roughly 90,000 active users in their service. They also notified getting over half a million orders and deposits globally, all of whom might be catered by Summer 2022.

CNBC reported that Starlink's services have now reached users from 12 different countries. The company also gained another 20,000 new users in one month. Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, was happy to report that "the company had passed the strategically notable number of 69,420 active users."

Their progress does not stop there. SpaceX also recently revealed a new launch schedule sometime this August, aiming to add another 1,700 satellites around Earth's orbit. This incoming batch might include "next-generation satellites" that would significantly improve Starlink internet with faster speeds and lower latency.

SpaceX Starlink App Launches Major Update

The Verge reported that the SpaceX Starlink mobile app received major upgrades since last week. Specific features added include finding a clear patch of sky through the user's phone camera. User @reckless tweeted how this works:

Big Starlink app update has a fancy 3D obstruction checker that’s way more informative and helpful. The most important Starlink accessory is still a chainsaw, though pic.twitter.com/Rmd75Iy1jk — nilay patel (@reckless) August 3, 2021

As seen in the quick video, a mobile device would first scan the area around the Starlink terminal (indicated by the black outer ring space and green circles around the area). After this scan, the app generates a "tiny dome" image around your Starlink dish, indicating its visibility range. It also provides an "Estimated Obstruction" notification which reports how often the internet service might get interrupted if there are obstructions in the area.

Moreover, the new update added visualization charts for Starlink performance, including usage, latency and uptime. All these network statistics seem to be presented in real-time. Images on these charts are available here.

Read Also: Bill Gates Net Worth 2021: How Rich Is the Microsoft Founder After Divorce With Melinda Gates?

How to Install Starlink App Update

According to earlier reports, interested users can pre-order Starlink internet service at $99. However, there is also a $499 upfront cost for their "Starlink Kit." This kit would include one Starlink, Wi-Fi router, power supply, cables, and mounting tripod. Fortunately, Starlink is reportedly easy to install. However, remember to put it in an area with a clear view of the skies.

The Starlink App is available and ready for download on both Android and iOS platforms. Both are listed in their respective Apps store.

SpaceX Starlink shows undeniable potential and growth over these last couple of years. Users can look forward to even more exciting updates in the months to come!



Related Article: NASA Hubble New Images: Space Telescope Captures Galactic Triplets on Tug-of-War!