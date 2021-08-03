Is Your iPhone Dying? 5 Warning Signs It's Time to Replace Your Apple Phone

A well-taken care iPhone can last for quite a while. However, it is not indestructible and will need to be replaced one way or another. Here are some warning signs that should let you know when it is time to get a replacement.

5 Warning Signs It Is Time to Replace Your iPhone

As difficult it is to part with your iPhone, when it is exhibiting these tell-tale signs of wear, it is time to look for a replacement phone.

5. Faulty Battery

Usually, your battery draining quickly, especially in more recent phone models, can be fixed with a few software reboots and resets. However, if it is an older model and has not been retaining a consistent charge like it used to, it might be time to replace your battery or your phone as a whole.

A battery not holding its charge is usually the first sign of an aged battery and aged phone, said Phoenix Cellular.

Make Use Of added that battery degradation over time is the nature of ion-lithium batteries. Batteries can only hold a finite number of charges before it gives out and degrades until it can no longer do what it was made to do.

Although Apple does offer battery replacements for the older phone models, they will run a diagnostic and inform you of other damages that need to be repaired which can hike up the bill. It might be more cost-effective to look into purchasing a replacement.

4. Noticeable and Persistent Performance Lag and Issues

A glitchy iPhone and the obvious slowing of its performance is a strong indication that it is close to retirement. Though software malfunctions are a possibility for more recent models, an old phone running on more recent versions of iOS may have a hard time keeping up with the software's demands, Make Use Of noted.

The phone may not have enough resources to provide juice for bigger and more complex apps and features, and so newer apps or newer app versions cannot run on your device.

3. Running Out Of Storage Space

If you have an iPhone 6 or earlier, you may only have about 16 GB of storage space and as apps become more demanding of storage space, it can be difficult to balance your stored data and the apps you choose to keep on your phone. Phoenix Cellular added that you can choose to clean out your phone to free up more space, but this can become a big inconvenience given how phones are integrated into just about all aspects of day-to-day life. Full storage can hinder apps from running all together too.

2. No Longer Supported by iOS Updates

Having anolder phone model can mean that the hardware and firmware may not be able to keep up with the demands of the newer iOS updates. Apple has also been known to "phase out" support for older iPhone models, leaving those units obsolete shortly after.

An outdated iOS can also be a security risk as there might be vulnerabilities and bugs that can be exploited by hackers and malware.

1. Phone Damage

This one is the most obvious. If you have a cracked screen, water-damaged unit, or broken housing, though you can live with it for a while longer, you do not know how much time it has left. And when it does completely give out, all the data in your iPhone can go with it. It is imperative to back up your data on your phone in case anything happens to it.

Budget plays a big factor in phone replacement. Check with your telecom company to see if you are eligible for an upgrade or look up refurbished or second-hand models at reputable establishments that sell them for a cheaper price.

