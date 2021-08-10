iPhone 13 Release Date, Price, Specs and Updates: Do Fans Hate the Portless Design, WiFi 6E?

Apple is gearing up to launch the next iPhone series this holiday season, but is it going to sell? WIth some interesting upgrades and a superstitious name floating around, it will be interesting to see how the market accepts the new iPhone. Here is what we know so far about the rumored iPhone 13.

iPhone 13 Updates: Specs and Price

Rumors and leaks have lead the public to expect a 120Hz display, a faster A 15 processor, and more generous storage options, Sell Cell reported.

The higher refresh rate on the display is already a feature on the iPad Pro, offering a smoother scrolling experience, Forbes reported. For the upcoming iPhone, Apple is rumored to fit it with an LTPO display, offering not only a faster frame rate but a variable frame rate. This allows control over the refresh rate to extend battery life when the screen is on, especially if Apple offers the "always-on display" feature.

The "always-on display" mode constantly displays the necessary information at a glance, information like the time, the date, and notifications always on the screen at any given time. Users can customize the commands and data they want on their displays.

The smaller notch design has been somewhat confirmed as reputable leakers have shown mockups and 3D-printed renders of phone cases and screen protectors sporting the smaller notch, offering a slight increase in screen real estate. It is still a larger design compared to other smartphones in the market with punch hole cameras however it was a design choice kept to house Apple's advanced Face ID technology.

Apple fans looking to upgrade to the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max should expect a new camera. Rumors suggest a new six-element ultra-wide rear camera lens fitted with a LiDAR sensor. The Pro Max will be housing a slightly larger camera compared to the Pro

It is also rumored that Apple will no longer be offering a mini version of the upcoming iPhone 13. Currently, the price of a vanilla iPhone 12 starts at $799, the iPhone 12 Pro fetches for $999 and the Pro Max will set you back $1,099. The iPhone 13 should be priced at around the same ballpark.

Will the iPhone 13 Sell on Release Day?

A survey done by Sell Cell showed that 18.3 percent of the Apple users, one out of five, have a fear of the number "13," otherwise known as triskaidekaphobia. The name iPhone 13 is not everyone's favorite, and 74 percent said they preferred a different name for the next-generation iPhones.

The "iPhone 13" name has not been confirmed and so there is still a chance that Apple might debut the next-gen iPhone with a name other than the number 13.

Despite the general lack of enthusiasm over the name, 43.7 percent of current iPhone users intend to upgrade to the new iPhone after its release. 38.2 percent of potential buyers are interested in the vanilla 6.1-inch iPhone 13 while 30.8 percent favored the 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Apple fans are most excited for the higher refresh rate display, always-on display, and smaller notch, and are holding out hope for the under-display Touch ID but reputable leakers said that Apple has scrapped that idea, probably saving it for the iPhone 14.

It turns out fans aren't as excited about the portless design, improved Wi-Fi 6E protocol, or the reverse wireless charging that allows other iPhones to wirelessly charge from the main phone.

Insiders say that production is still right on track despite the global microchip shortage. Apple enthusiasts speculate that Apple will revert back to its regular iPhone debut schedule and introduce the iPhone 13 this September, just in time for the holidays.

