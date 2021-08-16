iPhone 13 Leak Reveals Major Camera Upgrades: Cinematic Video, AI Power Teased!

With less than a month away from its expected release date, iPhone 13 leaks continue to surface.

Now, new details revealed that the flagship smartphone will have cinematic video, AI filter systems and improved ProRes features. The leak also hinted that the iPhone 13 might be released with products like Apple Watch 7 and a new iPad.

Forbes reported new specs and predictions for the iPhone 13 features, which were information taken from a Bloomberg report and their AppleUnboxed subscription newsletters.

iPhone 13 Camera Upgrades: Features like Cinematic Video, AI Power Teased!

Previous reports emphasized that the iPhone 13 camera system will be bigger and thicker than the other iPhone models. It is also said to have features like shift stabilization, ultra-wide module, and improved lens (6P) with autofocus.

However, three new features might also be added, contributing to the larger iPhone 13 camera bump. These three features will be limited to iPhone 13 variants like Mini, Pro and Pro Max.

3. Cinematic Video for Portrait Mode

The Portrait Mode was once limited to iPhone photography. This feature artfully blurs the background and brings the subject of the photo in sharp focus.

With Portrait Mode for video, the iPhone 13 would ideally combine Apple's fantastic video capabilities and emphasize quality with the new auto-focus system. However, this feature might be restricted to the iPhone 13 Pro models.

2. AI Filter System

Apple Photography is already advertised as one of the best, especially with its Color fidelity system. However, Apple plans to further improve its photos with an AI-powered filter-like system.

With machine learning technology, the iPhone 13 would have a feature that lets users view their photos with different filters. Users could possibly adjust the photo to warmer and cooler temperatures without directly influencing its white shades. The AI technology could also add an extra level of intuitiveness, where the camera would use a different filter for photos on objects versus photos with people.

1. Apple ProRes

The ProRes is a high-quality video-compression format that is helpful to photographers and vloggers. As described from the Apple Support page, "Apple ProRes is one of the most popular video formats in professional video production and post-production. ProRes is a codec technology developed by Apple for high-quality, high-performance editing in Final Cut Pro."

In highlight, the iPhone 13 could render high-quality video formats that professionals could easily edit with their computer and studio softwares.

Read Also: Should You Buy iPhone 12 Now? 4 Reasons You Should Wait For iPhone 13 Instead!

Other iPhone 13 Leaks and Release Date

TechRadar (via the Bllomberg report) hinted that the iPhone 13 September release might also showcase other incoming Apple products. The first would be the Apple Watch 7, which might come with the new Time to Run feature. The second is a redesigned, faster and slimmer iPad 2021.

The details are not elaborated, so no exact release date was provided in the report.

Note that these information are speculations and rumors for the iPhone 13. Information is subject to change at any moment until Apple confirms these details through their official announcements.



Related Article: iPhone 13 Leak Confirms Bigger Battery, Faster 5G; Teases Competitive Price