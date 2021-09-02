Tesla Release Date Updates: Elon Musk Confirms FSD Beta 10 Launch, Drops Bad News on Roadster

Elon Musk tweeted two big updates on Tuesday. Tesla FSD 10 might be released next Friday, and the Tesla Roadster launch date has been rescheduled to 2023.

The billionaire is infamous for his tweets. He is known to make unofficial updates regarding Tesla and SpaceX developments through his social media posts. Recently, Musk released long-anticipated updates about two major Tesla projects.

Elon Musk Tweets Bad News on Tesla Roadster Release Date

On Wednesday, Twitter user Aaron asked Musk for an update about the Tesla Roadster vehicle. Surprisingly, Musk replied to the question, highlighting the supply chain shortages in the company that postponed their production goals. He said, "Assuming 2022 is not mega drama, new Roadster should ship in 2023." This is heartbreaking news to most Tesla fans.

2021 has been the year of super crazy supply chain shortages, so it wouldn’t matter if we had 17 new products, as none would ship.



Assuming 2022 is not mega drama, new Roadster should ship in 2023. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 1, 2021

The Tesla Roadster is one premium EV teased back in November 2017. According to The Verge, it is priced at $200,000 and has an amazing acceleration speed of 0 to 60 in 1.9 seconds. Roadster has also been advertised with a 200kWh battery pack and a 620-mile range.

Many interested consumers have already dropped their deposits for the exciting unit, which amounted to $50,000 for base models and $250,000 for higher-end Founders Series models. However, Tesla has failed to follow its production schedule to start in 2020 and has been postponed to 2022. There might only be limited models for the unit, even by next year.

Tesla Roadster fans will have to wait and see if Tesla could fulfill its promise to release the car after a two-year delay.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Reveals FSD 10 Beta Release Date

Another big news Musk highlighted was the FSD 10 Beta.

One of Tesla's biggest selling points is its advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS), officially referred to as the Full Self Driving (FSD) feature. Tesla has released several FSD updates in these last few years, with its latest release called "FSD Beta 9."

According to Teslarati, FSD Beta 9 introduced features like "mind of car view," which gave divers and passengers a pure vision of Tesla's readings and its surroundings. The update also improved cabin camera functions, which reportedly gained an intuitive program that could determine the driver's attentiveness on the road.

However, other reports also highlighted some FSD Beta 9 shortcomings. Musk warned that the software "may do the wrong thing at the worst time," so drivers are required to remain focused on the road. Other Tesla owners also complain that the car has jerky and hard movements during its drive.

Regardless, Tesla's software remains to be one of the most advanced self-driving functions currently available in the market. No official update was provided for its next version, FSD 10, until Musk made his tweet.

Musk tweeted, "FSD Beta 10 rolls out midnight Friday next week." He also said that the upgrade looks promising and should be good enough for public usage soon.

Looks promising that Beta 10.1, about 2 weeks later, will be good enough for public opt in request button — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 2, 2021

When Twitter user Ivan Escobosa asked if 10.1 expansion would be available for early access, Musk responded that the company is being cautious about its development. He specifically said, "Safety is always paramount at Tesla."

That is the aspiration, but we need to be cautious. Safety is always paramount at Tesla. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 2, 2021

