'Shang-Chi' Post Credit Scene, Reviews: Best Reactions, Marvel Easter Eggs, and MORE

Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" is getting critical acclaim, hitting box office records and winning over the hearts of Marvel fans everywhere. The Marvel Cinematic Universe just got a little wider and the addition of Shang-Chi in its roster of superheroes is welcomed with open arms.

After watching the film, viewers were left with more questions about the MCU. Fitting itself neatly as part of Phase Four, set in the post-Avengers: Endgame point in time. Currently a standalone, the movie was packed with incredible ties to several MCU movies, particularly in Phase One.

According to Comic Book, "Shang Chi" connects with "Iron Man" and "Iron Man 3," making right of the wrongs of the Mandarin Twist from the third "Iron Man" film.

The long-awaited film has been getting fans hyped for the rest of Phase Four, and fans have actually been very diligent with keeping spoilers to a minimum. In the spirit of keeping things as spoiler-free as possible, even the Marvel Easter Eggs mentioned will be as bland as possible. Not even a little sprinkle of salt.

#ShangChi grosses $90M domestically over the 4-day weekend



The highest ever over Labor Day weekend pic.twitter.com/a9jCwmse5Y — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) September 6, 2021

How Many 'Shang-Chi' Post Credit Scenes are There? Will There Be a Sequel?

Every Marvel fan would know that credits scenes are almost a staple in every MCU film. Comic Book said there are two scenes after the credits start rolling. One mid-credits and another at the end of the credits, with hints from both as to what to expect for the "Avengers" as well as for "Shang-Chi."

Considering that it is a strong addition to the MCU with its tie-in to the larger scheme of the timeline, a possibility of a sequel is probable. The end-credits scene in particular teased events of the movie having direct effects on the future in the MCU.

From a more marketing standpoint, the reception of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," a 92 percent on Rotten Tomatoes to be exact, as well as the incredible fanfare around the movie is compelling enough to have Marvel bring back Shang-Chi for his own solo film the second time around.

The MCU has not been shy with giving their superheroes sequels, so it wouldn't be off-brand for them to give Shang-Chi a similar treatment.

Okay, but the #ShangChi credits song 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3oH9ffHQCM — Fandom Crunch is watching Shang-Chi in theaters 👊 (@FandomCrunch) September 5, 2021

Still thinking about Shang Chi.... that's actually the best origin movie in the MCU — cryptic incognito (@CrypticNoHoes) September 5, 2021

'Shang-Chi' Easter Eggs

Considering that "Shang-Chi" is set in "present-day" MCU, the blip is still in people's minds, Digital Spy explained. Fans can spot posters for Blip helplines and even a reference to "half the population can just disappear," suggesting people are very much affected by the initial snap.

Zach Cherry, a familiar face from "Spider-Man: Homecoming," also returns to make a cameo, but it's subtle. He didn't ask Shang-Chi to "do a flip."

Introduced in the second trailer, Abomination was last seen in "The Incredible Hulk," kept in a cryo-cell in Alaska. Perhaps all the ice melted.

"A blood debt must be paid in blood" #ShangChi pic.twitter.com/GQZlx0gFqe — Marvel Perfect Shots🐉 (@marvel_shots) September 5, 2021

Fans React to 'Shang-Chi'

Fans have been very receptive to the film, enjoying star Simu Liu on- and off-screen. Fans have even dug up his old stock photos and creatively integrated them into their expressions of love for the film on Twitter.

#ShangChi star Simu Liu used to model for stock photos pic.twitter.com/eFO0CGXLqC — Marvel Facts & News (@DexertoMarvel) September 6, 2021

What a legend. pic.twitter.com/qif9ZHUX0Z — Jimmy Folino - BLM & #StopAsianHate (@MrNiceGuy513) September 5, 2021

can’t believe they used a stock photo for the shang-chi poster. He should’ve atleast gotten paid again. — white boy bummer (@LeviMcCachen) September 5, 2021

Appreciation, not only for Shang-Chi but for Xialing, Xu Wenwu, and the other character were very much expressed.

in conclusion i was screaming, cheering and clapping for her I LOVE XIALING SO MUCH #ShangChi pic.twitter.com/vA8U5LVtti — ken SAW SHANG-CHI!! (@wandaskory) September 6, 2021

Xialing appreciation post #2, because she deserves another! #ShangChi pic.twitter.com/vbNebqPAYr — Binge Watch This (@BingeWatchThis_) September 5, 2021

Tony Leung getting so much love for his performance as Xu Wenwu in #ShangChi . Love to see it , one of the MCU's best!! pic.twitter.com/HJIMQlZAhE — Darragh (@Darragh_Scanlon) September 5, 2021

these #shangchi posters are absolutely stunning ! pic.twitter.com/ord5mrZMHm — rae ४ saw shang-chi (@wintersloki) September 5, 2021

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" is currently available in theaters nationwide.

