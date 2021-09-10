PS5 Cooling System Performance Test: Old PlayStation 5 vs. Upgraded Version

Sony is rolling out a new model of their PlayStation 5 with a revised cooling system. However, are the change that significant for you to replace your current PS5?

We break down the difference between the old PS5's cooling system and the upgraded version.

Old PS5 vs. New PS5 Cooling System Performance Test

Fans of the PlayStation 5 might be familiar with the new PS5 Digital Edition and how it is 300 grams lighter. Sony was able to make the Digital Edition lighter because of a smaller heatsink. A few YouTubers who took apart both console models and tested them out had some data and thoughts about the heatsink.

According to YouTuber Austin Evans, he found that the smaller heatsink with a reduced amount of heat-conducting copper did reduce the weight of the newer PS5. However, when measuring the temperature of the heat exhaust coming from the original PS5 Digital Edition (model number CFI-1015B) and compared it to the newer model with the number CFI-1100B, the newer model ran about five degrees Celsius hotter than the older model.

But does that really mean that it is worse than the older model? According to Games Radar, it may be less straightforward than that.

Pushing out more hot air from the console could mean that the heat management of the newer model is worse, but it could also mean that the new cooling system is doing a better job of removing the heat from the inside of the console and drawing out to the outside.

Digital Foundry ran some tests of their own and found that even in the most demanding gameplay situations, the new fan never spun faster or louder than the old model. If the newer hardware did do a worse job at keeping the PS5 cooler, it would have spun faster to compensate.

It was also noted how Sony has an internal clock-adjusting, performance-boosting algorithm for the PS5, which is based on a single 'model' processor. This means the changes in temperature of the console, as long as it is within the normal operating conditions, do not and should not affect its performance.

In another test run by HardwareBusters , they found that the newer hardware actually cooled the system better. The tests included measuring the external temperatures, exhaust temps, and SoC/VRAM/VRM temperature sensors under gaming load.

The data showed that the new PS5 did not present any serious regressions and was actually better.

Which Is Better?

The three independent tests showed that the the difference between the cooling systems of both consoles are not actually that different enough to warrant a replacement. If you are worried about your console heating up, deciding on which console model to get will probably not yield any significant contrasts.

For anyone still trying to get a console, this does not mean one model is better than the other. And if you are still struggling with getting your hands on a console, we've listed down some common and major mistakes you may be making that's not helping you secure a unit.

