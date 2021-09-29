Elon Musk-Jeff Bezos Beef Starts Again: Tesla CEO Mocks Ex-Amazon Boss Over Legal Fight

A message shared in the 2021 Code Conference reignites the Elon Musk-Jeff Bezos beef! Musk said he isn't happy with the fellow mega-billionaire, telling him that "you can't sue your way to the Moon, no matter how good your lawyers are."

On Tuesday, the famous journalist Kara Swisher invited Musk to the Code Conference. The event is described as a "signature unscripted Red Chair interview." Musk answered many of Swisher's questions about cryptocurrency, Tesla, and Starlink. The full video is embedded below.



Near the 21-minute marker, Swisher asked Musk, "You got a contract with (NASA) to do a lunar lander, which is being disputed by Jeff Bezos. How do your feel about that?"

Musk replied, "I think he should put more of his energy getting into orbit than lawsuits. You can't sue your way to the Moon." The comment received laughter from the audience.

Elon Musk vs. Jeff Bezos: The Beef!

Several space fans would know that Musk and Bezos have been "fighting" in these last couple of months. Both billionaires are going head-to-head to defend their space companies: SpaceX and Blue Origin, respectively. Often, these two would make fun of each other's spacecraft through their Twitter accounts. Some notable exchanges between these two are as follows:

In early August, Bezos filed a complaint about NASA's contract with SpaceX. The Washington Post space reporter Christian Davenport tweeted excerpts of the complaint submitted to the Government Accountability Office (GAO).

Musk mocked the complaint, implying that NASA chose SpaceX over Blue Origin because its lunar lander "wasn't convincing."

Later that month, another space fan tweeted another lawsuit filed by Blue Origin. Musk laughed it off, saying that Bezos "can't get it up (to orbit) lol."

Can’t get it up (to orbit) lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 26, 2021

When Amazon urged FCC to deny the SpaceX Starlink satellite system, Musk complained, "turns out Besos retired in order to pursue a full-time job filing lawsuits against SpaceX ..." Note that Musk intentionally misspelled Bezos' name.

Turns out Besos retired in order to pursue a full-time job filing lawsuits against SpaceX … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 27, 2021

Admittedly, even fans ended up making fun of Bezos' multiple lawsuits. Many of them memefied the events, which Musk immediately replied to.

And if it doesn’t work, he’s gonna sue death! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 7, 2021

Elon Musk in the 2021 Code Conference

Both Musk and Swisher chose not to dwell on the argument between SpaceX and Blue Origin. Instead, they discussed Musk's future plans for space, like traveling to Mars and possibly beyond. They even mentioned Musk's plan for a self-sustainable city on Mars!

Notably, fans learned several exciting things from Musk at the 2021 Code Conference. Perhaps some of the ideas mentioned above would be viable plans and future projects for SpaceX. Space fans are recommended to watch over Musk and SpaceX's advancement, especially in the coming months.

