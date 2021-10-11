Is Elon Musk the Next Steve Jobs? Tesla CEO Reveals Massive Regret After Death of Apple Co-Founder

Ten years ago, on October 5, the American business magnate, developer and investor Steve Jobs died fighting cancer. Despite his untimely death, many recognized Jobs as one of the most influential people in the tech industry. Elon Musk himself tweeted his regret not to have been able to talk with the visionary.

Even after his death, the Apple co-founder is still impacting many lives. Investors and software engineers continue to look up to him as a source for inspiration on success and creativity. One of these fans is definitely Musk.

Is Elon Musk the Next Steve Jobs? Tesla Succeeds Apple's Legacy

Early last week, Twin Birch co-founder Sawyer Merritt tweeted a message saying: "decade after Jobs' death, has Apple traded magic for profit?" The tweet was accompanied with a Yahoo article about Jobs.

Musk responded on the post, saying, "I wish I had the opportunity to talk to him." A sentiment possibly close to regret.

I wish I had had the opportunity to talk to him — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2021

According to Cnbc, Google co-founder Larry Page once tried to introduce Musk and Jobs at a party. Musk joked, "I did try to talk to him once at a party and he was super rude to me. But I don't think it was me, I think it was par for the course."

Unfortunately, based on the tweet, Elon Musk never got his second opportunity to talk with Steve Jobs.

In his 2018 interview with Autobild.tv, Musk said he admired Jobs. After all, he boosted Apple's growth by attracting people with top talent and earning their loyalty. Musk said he tries to do the same with Tesla.



Musk noted that "the ability to attract and motivate great people is critical to the success of a company, because a company is just a group of people that are assembled to create a product or service," per Cnbc.

Steve Jobs' Legacy After His Death

Musk's admiration for the late investor is understandable. Steve Jobs is recognized as one of the greatest pioneers who revolutionized technology. The inventor also lived a pretty exciting life.

Here are five interesting and wild facts you didn't know about the Apple co-founder.

5. Steve Jobs' foster parents promised his biological parents he would go to school. Unfortunately, Jobs ended up as a college dropout.

4. Steve Jobs met Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak when they were both in high school.

3. Steve Jobs was a pescatarian and later became a fruitarian. This means he spent most of his life eating only ate fish, and later moved to fruits, nuts, seeds and vegetables.

2. He was pushed out of Apple in 1985. He then purchased animation studio Pixar and eventually rejoined Apple as CEO in 1997.

1. Steve Jobs grew his net worth to over $1 million at the age of 23. The number grew to $250 million at 25. He had a net worth of $7 billion before his death in October 2011, per Forbes.

